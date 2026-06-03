Nasdaq Resumes Trading in TJGC Group Limited

NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading will resume in TJGC Group Limited (Nasdaq: TJGC) at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on June 3, 2026. Trading in the company’s ordinary shares was halted on May 15, 2026 at 18:50:47 Eastern Time.

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Nasdaq Contact:

Nasdaq MarketWatch

dl-NasdaqMarketWatch@nasdaq.com

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