Correction: Change of base rate margin for some exchange traded products

Due to poor liquidity in the lending market and increased lending cost in the underlying asset Sivers Semiconductors AB, Nordea will increase the Base Rate Margin of all Bear Certificates and Mini Future Shorts. The Base Rate Margin of Bear Certificates with Leverage Factor -1 will increase to 76,5%, Bear Certificates with Leverage Factor -2 will increase to 152,5% and Bear Certificates with Leverage Factor -3 will increase to 228,5%. The change will be in effect from June 3, 2026. All affected instruments can be found in below list:





ISIN Instrument SE0028797720 BEAR SIVERS X1 NDA S2 SE0028789065 BEAR SIVERS X1 NDA S1 SE0026588634 BEAR SIVERS X1 NDA S SE0028797738 BEAR SIVERS X2 NDA S7 SE0028399246 BEAR SIVERS X2 NDA S3 SE0028797746 BEAR SIVERS X3 NDA S8 SE0028788570 BEAR SIVERS X3 NDA S6





The affected instruments have been issued under Nordea’s base prospectuses dated December 13, 2024; and December 12, 2025.

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