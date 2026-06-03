Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI)

NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Badger Meter, Inc. (“Badger Meter” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BMI) securities between April 18, 2024 and April 16, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants told investors that the Company’s strong financial results reflected “ongoing favorable industry trends,” “secular growth drivers,” and “solid operating execution.” The Complaint also alleges that the Company touted “strong” demand and said they were seeing “robust order pacing and a strong bid pipeline that positions us well for continued sales and earnings growth,” and that Badger Meter possessed a “long runway” for growth.

The Complaint alleges that on July 22, 2025, the Company reported disappointing financial results for 2Q 2025, including earnings per share (“EPS”) below consensus estimates, declining revenue growth, deteriorating margins, and warned “we expect absolute sales to decline sequentially in the third quarter of 2025.” The Complaint alleges that instead of acknowledging the results reflected an exhaustion of previously pulled-forward revenue, Defendants said it was “simply the nature of the business” and blamed a gap caused by the completion of certain large AMI projects and delays in the start of others while stating “our funnel remains as robust as ever” and that demand softness was “not a concern.”

The Complaint alleges that despite Defendants’ assurances, on this news, the price of Badger Meter stock fell $40.42 per share, or 16.5%, from $245.22 per share on July 21, 2025, to $204.80 per share on July 22, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The Complaint continues to allege that on January 28, 2026, the Company reported disappointing financial results for 4Q 2025, including missed revenue expectations and a “6% sequential decline in utility water sales.” The Complaint continues to allege however, Defendants continued to blame the poor results on “previously communicated project pacing effects.”

The Complaint alleges that on this news, the price of the Company stock declined $18.09 per share, or 11%, from $164.41 per share on January 27, 2026, to $146.32 per share on January 28, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Badger Meter should contact the Firm prior to the August 3, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .