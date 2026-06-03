Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Wednesday June 3, 2026 – 5.45 pm

ARGAN delivered an 18,000 sq.m

AutOnom® for NORTENE HOME DEPOT on

the A11 highway between Le Mans and Angers

ARGAN announced the delivery of its new 18,000 sq.m AutOnom® logistics platform located in the Ouest Park development zone in Louailles (72). The site will host the teams of NORTENE HOME DEPOT, a specialist in the distribution of garden and outdoor landscaping products, under a firm 12-year

long-term lease.

NORTENE HOME DEPOT is one of the leading players in the European gardening and DIY market. With more than 50 years of expertise, the company operates as both a manufacturer and a distributor. Part of the CATRAL Group, which is present across Europe through six subsidiaries, the brand markets its products through an extensive distribution network that includes DIY stores, garden centres, agricultural cooperatives, and hardware stores, representing nearly 4,000 points of sale in France, in addition to its e-commerce channels.

Ideally located midway between Angers and Le Mans, with immediate access to the A11 highway, the warehouse benefits from a strategic location just 30 kilometres from NORTENE’s French headquarters. This new facility will enable the company to optimize its logistics operations and sustainably support its growth.

Adapting to meet an urgent need

ARGAN and its partners successfully met NORTENE’s urgent requirements by delivering and making the new facility available in successive phases within a very short timeframe. This phased handover enabled the teams to move in and begin operations even before construction was fully completed. The first phase was delivered as early as the end of 2025, just 10 months after the start of construction works.

An AutOnom®-labelled project: the warehouse that generates its own energy

As with all new developments undertaken by ARGAN, this logistics platform has been AutOnom®-labelled.

A rooftop photovoltaic power plant with a capacity of 300 kWp has been installed and coupled with battery storage systems offering a total capacity of 200 kWh, covering the site's lighting and heating requirements. Heating is provided by high-performance electric heat pumps. Overall, the AutOnom® features reduce the facility’s CO₂ emissions by a factor of ten, with the remaining emissions offset through a reforestation program in Cestas (Gironde, France). As a result, the site achieves carbon neutrality during its operational phase.

Ronan Le Lan, Chairman of ARGAN’s Executive Board: “This project is a true showcase of ARGAN’s expertise in logistics real estate development. Agility and adaptability are at the core of our value proposition. The success of this project, delivered within a very short timeframe and made available through a phased early handover process, is also the result of the commitment and dedication of all our partners, particularly A26 Architectures, IDEC, and the Communauté de Communes du Pays Sabolien.”

Olivier Morel, CEO of NORTENE HOME DEPOT: “We are delighted to move into this new facility, which meets the highest standards, particularly in terms of environmental performance. The AutOnom® label, and especially the building’s energy self-consumption capabilities, are perfectly aligned with our ambitious ESG strategy, embodied in our Group signature: For a Sustainable Garden. We would like to extend our sincere thanks and congratulations to the ARGAN teams for their ability to deliver this project in a partially occupied environment and within a record timeframe.”

2026 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

July 1: Net sales of 2 nd quarter 2026

quarter 2026 July 23: Half-year results 2026

October 1: Net sales of 3rd quarter 2026





2027 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 4: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2026

quarter 2026 January 21: Annual results 2026

March 25: General Assembly 2027





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach, ARGAN develops PREMIUM and pre-let Au0nom® -labelled warehouses – i.e., which produce their own energy for self-consumption – for blue-chip companies, with tailor-made services throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management. As at December 31, 2025, ARGAN represented a portfolio of 3.8 million sq.m, with more than 100 warehouses located in the continental area of France. Appraised at a total of €4.1 billion, this portfolio generates a yearly rental income of €214 million (yearly rental income based on the portfolio delivered as at December 31, 2025).

Profitability, well-mastered debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN’s DNA. The financial solidity of the Group’s model is notably reflected in its Investment-grade rating (BBB- with a stable outlook) with Standard & Poor’s. ARGAN is also deploying a committed ESG policy addressing all its stakeholders. Achievements as part of this roadmap are regularly recognized by third-party agencies such as GRESB (rated: 83/100), Sustainalytics (low extra-financial risk), Ethifinance (gold medal) and Ecovadis (silver medal – top 15% amongst rated companies).

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

www.argan.fr







Francis Albertinelli – CFO

Aymar de Germay – General Secretary

Samy Bensaid – Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +33 1 47 47 47 40

E-mail: contact@argan.fr













Marlène Brisset – Media relations

Phone: +33 6 59 42 29 35

E-mail: argan@cdrconsultancy.com





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