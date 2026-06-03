PRESS RELEASE

NON-REGULATORY INFORMATION

Brussels, 3 June 2026, 5.55 pm





Nextensa announces the reservation of 196 residential units at Bel Towers by Vicinity





Brussels, 3 June 2026 - Nextensa announces that Vicinity Affordable Housing Fund has reserved 196 homes within the Bel Towers project. This transaction marks a key milestone in the development of Bel Towers and confirms the project’s appeal to leading institutional investors.

Developed by Nextensa on the site of the former Proximus towers, Bel Towers is a major urban regeneration project totalling 122,000 m². Located in the heart of Brussels’ North district, the project will combine housing, offices, retail and community facilities within a sustainable, connected environment that is open to the city.

The residential component covers approximately 48,000 m² and will comprise 439 residential units, making a significant contribution to strengthening the housing supply in a rapidly evolving neighbourhood. Thanks to its strategic location in the immediate vicinity of Gare du Nord and the capital’s main transport networks, Bel Towers will play an active role in the transformation of this major urban hub.

Vicinity’s reservation of 196 residential units marks a significant step forward in the project’s realisation and demonstrates the growing interest in urban developments that combine quality of life, sustainability and accessibility.

“This booking is a significant milestone for Bel Towers and confirms the project’s appeal. With Bel Towers, we are transforming an iconic Brussels site into a mixed-use, sustainable neighbourhood that is open to the city, thereby contributing to the revitalisation of the northern district and strengthening the capital’s residential offering.”

Michel Van Geyte, CEO of Nextensa

About Bel Towers

Bel Towers is an urban regeneration project developed by Nextensa on the site of the former Proximus towers in Brussels. Covering a total area of 122,000 m², the project will combine approximately 48,000 m² of housing, offices, retail outlets, community facilities and high-quality public spaces. Thanks to its mixed-use and sustainable approach, Bel Towers aims to become a new urban landmark in the heart of the Belgian capital.



About Nextensa

Nextensa is a mixed-use property investor and developer.

The company’s investment portfolio is spread across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (32%), Belgium (54%) and Austria (14%); its total value stood at approximately €1.1 billion as at 31/03/2026

As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in major urban regeneration projects. At Tour & Taxis in Brussels (over 350,000 m² of development), Nextensa is developing a mixed-use property portfolio combining the regeneration of iconic buildings with new-build developments. In Luxembourg, at Cloche d’Or, Nextensa is involved in the development of a major urban expansion of over 400,000 m² comprising offices, retail and residential units.

Nextensa is listed on Euronext Brussels and had a market capitalisation of approximately €447.53 million (as at 31/03/2026).





For further information:

NEXTENSA

Michel Van Geyte – Chief Executive Officer

+32 2 882 10 08 - michel.van.geyte@nextensa.eu



Annick Swaelens – Head of Marketing & Communications

+32 497 90 80 27 – Annick.swaelens@nextensa.eu





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