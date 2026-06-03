Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name Vivek Mokashi











2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer





b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification







3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”)





b) LEI 254900BNJKBGSU9LON27





4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Octave Swedish depository receipts ("Octave SDRs") with ISIN code SE0028329433.



Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.







b) Nature of the transaction 1. Acquisition of OCTV SDRs in connection with the distribution of shares in Octave to Hexagon AB (publ) shareholders (the “Distribution”).



2. Automatic conversion of OCTV SDRs into OCTV Shares.



c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. Distribution ratio applicable under the terms of the Distribution, being one Octave SDR for every ten Hexagon Class B Shares held on the record date for the Distribution.

2. $0.00



1. 1727 OCTV SDRs.

2. 1727 OCTV shares. d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price



N/A







e) Date of the transaction 1. 2026-05-28

2. 2026-05-28



The Octave SDRs were distributed as part of the Distribution and automatically converted into Octave Shares, with the Octave Shares being received by the PDMR on 28 May 2026.



f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





g) Additional Information OCTV SDRs are issued by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol "OCTV SDB" with the ISIN code SE0028329433.



OCTV Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market in New York under the ticker symbol "OCTV" with the ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.





Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name Jennifer Kaplan











2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status Chief People Officer





b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification







3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”)





b) LEI 254900BNJKBGSU9LON27





4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Octave Swedish depository receipts ("Octave SDRs") with ISIN code SE0028329433.



Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.







b) Nature of the transaction 1. Acquisition of OCTV SDRs in connection with the distribution of shares in Octave to Hexagon AB (publ) shareholders (the “Distribution”).



2. Automatic conversion of OCTV SDRs into OCTV Shares.



c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. Distribution ratio applicable under the terms of the Distribution, being one Octave SDR for every ten Hexagon Class B Shares held on the record date for the Distribution.

2. $0.00 1. 1551 OCTV SDRs.

2. 1551 OCTV shares. d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price



N/A







e) Date of the transaction 1. 2026-05-28

2. 2026-05-28





The Octave SDRs were distributed as part of the Distribution and automatically converted into Octave Shares, with the Octave Shares being received by the PDMR on 28 May 2026.



f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





g) Additional Information OCTV SDRs are issued by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol "OCTV SDB" with the ISIN code SE0028329433.



OCTV Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market in New York under the ticker symbol "OCTV" with the ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.





Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name Benjamin Maslen













2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer





b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification





3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”)



b) LEI 254900BNJKBGSU9LON27



4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Octave Swedish depository receipts ("Octave SDRs") with ISIN code SE0028329433.



Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.







b) Nature of the transaction 1. Acquisition of OCTV SDRs in connection with the distribution of shares in Octave to Hexagon AB (publ) shareholders (the “Distribution”).



2. Automatic conversion of OCTV SDRs into OCTV Shares.



3. Acquisition of OCTV SDRs in connection with the Distribution.





c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. Distribution ratio applicable under the terms of the Distribution, being one Octave SDR for every ten Hexagon Class B Shares held on the record date for the Distribution.

2. $0.00

3. Distribution ratio applicable under the terms of the Distribution, being one Octave SDR for every ten Hexagon Class B Shares held on the record date for the Distribution.



1. 3524 OCTV SDRs.

2. 3524 OCTV shares.

3. 1199 OCTV SDRs.











d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price





N/A







e) Date of the transaction 1. 2026-05-28

2. 2026-05-28

3. 2026-05-31



For transactions 1 and 2: The Octave SDRs were distributed as part of the Distribution and automatically converted into Octave Shares, with the Octave Shares being received by the PDMR on 28 May 2026.



For transaction 3: The Octave SDRs were distributed as part of the Distribution with the Octave SDRs being received by the PDMR on 31 May 2026.



f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





g) Additional Information OCTV SDRs are issued by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol "OCTV SDB" with the ISIN code SE0028329433.



OCTV Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market in New York under the ticker symbol "OCTV" with the ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.





Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name Mattias Stenberg







2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status CEO / Board Member







b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification





3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”)



b) LEI 254900BNJKBGSU9LON27



4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted





a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code



Octave Swedish depository receipts ("Octave SDRs") with ISIN code SE0028329433.



Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.



b) Nature of the transaction 1. Acquisition of OCTV SDRs in connection with the distribution of shares in Octave to Hexagon AB (publ) shareholders (the “Distribution”).



2. Automatic conversion of OCTV SDRs into OCTV Shares.



3. Acquisition of OCTV SDRs in connection with the Distribution.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. Distribution ratio applicable under the terms of the Distribution, being one Octave SDR for every ten Hexagon Class B Shares held on the record date for the Distribution.

2. $0.00

3. Distribution ratio applicable under the terms of the Distribution, being one Octave SDR for every ten Hexagon Class B Shares held on the record date for the Distribution.



1. 2303 OCTV SDRs.

2. 2303 OCTV shares.

3. 16817 OCTV SDRs.











d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price



N/A e) Date of the transaction 1. 2026-05-28

2. 2026-05-28

3. 2026-06-01





For transactions 1 and 2: The Octave SDRs were distributed as part of the Distribution and automatically converted into Octave Shares, with the Octave Shares being received by the PDMR on 28 May 2026.



For transaction 3: The Octave SDRs were distributed as part of the Distribution with the Octave SDRs being received by the PDMR on 01 June 2026.



f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





g) Additional Information OCTV SDRs are issued by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol "OCTV SDB" with the ISIN code SE0028329433.



OCTV Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market in New York under the ticker symbol "OCTV" with the ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.







Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name Anthony Zana













2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary





b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification





3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name Octave Intelligence plc (“Octave”)



b) LEI 254900BNJKBGSU9LON27



4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Octave Swedish depository receipts ("Octave SDRs") with ISIN code SE0028329433.



Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.







b) Nature of the transaction 1. Acquisition of OCTV SDRs in connection with the distribution of shares in Octave to Hexagon AB (publ) shareholders (the “Distribution”).



2. Automatic conversion of OCTV SDRs into OCTV Shares.



3. Acquisition of OCTV SDRs in connection with the Distribution.



c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. Distribution ratio applicable under the terms of the Distribution, being one Octave SDR for every ten Hexagon Class B Shares held on the record date for the Distribution.

2. $0.00

3. Distribution ratio applicable under the terms of the Distribution, being one Octave SDR for every ten Hexagon Class B Shares held on the record date for the Distribution.



1. 1683 OCTV SDRs.

2. 1683 OCTV shares.

3. 2277 OCTV SDRs.











d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price





N/A







e) Date of the transaction 2026-05-28 2026-05-28 2026-06-01 For transactions 1 and 2: The Octave SDRs were distributed as part of the Distribution and automatically converted into Octave Shares, with the Octave Shares being received by the PDMR on 28 May 2026.



For transaction 3: The Octave SDRs were distributed as part of the Distribution with the Octave SDRs being received by the PDMR on 01 June 2026.





f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue







g) Additional Information OCTV SDRs are issued by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol "OCTV SDB" with the ISIN code SE0028329433.



OCTV Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market in New York under the ticker symbol "OCTV" with the ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.







Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]