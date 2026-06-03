Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 3 June 2026 – 6 PM CET

Disclosure of transparency notification from FMR LLC

Pursuant to the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received a transparency notification from FMR LLC, dated 29 May 2026.

According to the notification, the shareholding reported by FMR LLC arises from holdings of various undertakings for collective investment managed by FIAM LLC, Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC and FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited, each of which is a subsidiary of and controlled by FMR LLC. These entities act as discretionary investment managers and exercise voting rights at their discretion in the absence of specific instructions.

The notification was made by a parent undertaking or a controlling person and states that the reason for the notification is the acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights. It further indicates that, following changes in the underlying holdings managed by these entities, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, a controlled undertaking of FMR LLC, has crossed the 3% disclosure threshold upwards.

On 26 May 2026, FMR LLC reported holding 3,435,008 voting rights in Fagron, representing 4.66% of the total number of voting rights in Fagron, based on a denominator of 73,773,104.

Of this total:

2,423,610 voting rights are held by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (3.29% of the total number of voting rights);

364,361 voting rights are held by FIAM LLC (0.49% of the total number of voting rights);

579,131 voting rights are held by Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company (0.79% of the total number of voting rights); and

67,906 voting rights are held by FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited (0.09% of the total number of voting rights).

According to the notification, FMR LLC controls FIAM Holdings LLC and Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC. FIAM LLC and Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company are controlled by FIAM Holdings LLC, while FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited is controlled by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC.

The full transparency notification from FMR LLC is available on the Fagron website via the link.

Further information

Ignacio Artola

Global Head of Investor Relations

investors@fagron.com

About Fagron

Fagron is the leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in more than 38 countries around the world.

The Belgian company Fagron NV is based in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed through the Dutch company Fagron BV with head office in Rotterdam.

Important information regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. Consequently, Fagron cannot provide any guarantee that such forward-looking statements will, in fact, materialize and cannot accept any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

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