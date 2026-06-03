Karbon Launches Kai, the AI Coworker That Knows Your Firm

SAN DIEGO, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karbon , the leading AI-powered accounting practice management software, today introduced Kai, an AI coworker built directly into the platform where a firm's client history, workflows, and communications already live. The announcements were made at Karbon Next 2026, where more than 200 customers and firm leaders gathered in San Diego, signaling a fundamental shift in how AI integrates into the daily life of an accounting firm.

Chief Product Officer Sara Goepel unveiled the new capabilities during her keynote address, along with many other soon-to-launch updates to the Karbon practice management platform.

“AI multiplies when it's inside the tools you already use,” said Mary Delaney, CEO at Karbon. “Kai is built on the client relationships, workflows, and practice knowledge your firm already manages in Karbon, including context drawn from over eighty native integrations that bring your full firm data into one place.”

Kai helps practitioners expand and price services, handle repetitive tasks, surface client insights, plan and prioritize their day, and coordinate across teams through a conversational interface that already understands how their firm operates. A number of additional AI capabilities announced deepen Kai's foundation and open the platform to the broader AI ecosystem:

AI notetaker: A native companion app that joins client meetings, captures transcripts, and surfaces structured analysis directly in Karbon, turning conversations into work without a manual step in between.

A native companion app that joins client meetings, captures transcripts, and surfaces structured analysis directly in Karbon, turning conversations into work without a manual step in between. Public MCP server: Connects Karbon to external AI tools via an open standard, allowing firms to bring their practice management data into the AI environment they choose.

Connects Karbon to external AI tools via an open standard, allowing firms to bring their practice management data into the AI environment they choose. AI Analytics: Embedded AI in Karbon Analytics answers questions about firm performance and delivers instant insights, custom dashboards, and visualizations.

Embedded AI in answers questions about firm performance and delivers instant insights, custom dashboards, and visualizations. Agentic period close checks: Automatically flags transactions needing additional action to expedite close.

Automatically flags transactions needing additional action to expedite close. AI email triage: Automatic email categorization including taking action, routing, and surfacing of critical messages.



Goepel also unveiled a significant round of platform-wide updates that sharpen the daily operations of an accounting firm:

End-to-end client lifecycle: Manage services and pricing across every client engagement that automatically creates work and includes built-in renewal and repricing tools.

Manage services and pricing across every client engagement that automatically creates work and includes built-in renewal and repricing tools. Service delivery workflow: Improved document folder structure and client communication handled through Karbon for Clients portal and an Assignments view to track ownership and workload across the team.

Improved document folder structure and client communication handled through Karbon for Clients portal and an Assignments view to track ownership and workload across the team. Enterprise level billing: Invoice presentation, multi entity billing and reporting.

Invoice presentation, multi entity billing and reporting. Ecosystem integrations: Native connections with Gusto, Wagepoint, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft Dynamics.

Looking further ahead, Karbon will introduce agentic workflows embedded directly inside existing firm workflows, enabling AI to take autonomous action as part of a firm’s service delivery.

Many of the features announced are available immediately, while others will roll out over the coming months, including Kai, which is now in early access.

For more information about Kai and other updates from Karbon, visit karbonhq.com .

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