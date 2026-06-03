EXEL Industries: Total number of voting rights and shares at 05.31.2026

 | Source: EXEL INDUSTRIES EXEL INDUSTRIES

 EXEL Industries
A French Société Anonyme with a share capital of €16,969,750
Registered office: 54, rue Marcel Paul - 51206 Epernay Cedex - France
Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. 095 550 356

Number of shares and voting rights
 Article 223-16 of the AMF regulation

DateTotal number of shares comprising the share capitalTotal number of voting rights
May 31, 2026

 		6,787,900

 		Theoretical voting rights: 9,890,351
Exercisable voting rights*: 9,883,568

* After deduction of shares without voting rights

Attachment


Attachments

EXEL Industries Droits de vote 2026.05.31_EN
GlobeNewswire

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