[Latest] Global Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Size/Share Worth USD 3,21,681.5 Million by 2034 at a 11.36% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Size, Trends and Insights By Crop (Leafy Greens, Tomato, Strawberries, Cucumber, Cannabis, Others), By Growing Methods (Hydroponics, Aquaponics, Aeroponics, Others), By Components (Lighting, Growing Media, Nutrients, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Controlled Environment Agriculture Market size and share was valued at approximately USD 1,09,681.2 Million in 2024, is expected to reach USD 1,22,143.4 Million in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 3,21,681.5 Million by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11.36% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Controlled Environment Agriculture Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=67125

Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Overview

Controlled environment agriculture (CEA) is an advanced approach to food production that makes use of various technologies to create the most desirable growing situations for plants. The controlled environment agriculture regulates the environmental elements which include temperature, humidity, light, and nutrient levels, CEA permits 12 months round cultivation, independent of external climate conditions. This approach includes different systems, such as greenhouses, vertical farms, and hydroponics, aiming to increase crop yield.

The growing need for food safety and sustainable agricultural practices is the motive force of the controlled environment agriculture market. As the world population continues to develop, conventional farming techniques face challenges in meeting the increasing food needs.

The controlled environment agriculture market is known for its water performance. For instance, vertical farming can expend ninety-five percent less water in comparison to traditional agriculture, making it specifically effective in areas experiencing water shortages.

Technological advancements in areas consisting of hydroponics, aeroponics, and LED lights similarly contribute to the adoption of CEA, positioning it as a promising method to address international food protection worries at the same time as minimizing environmental effects.

Pharmaceutical groups are increasingly adopting the CEA for the cultivation of medicinal plants and herbs in managed situations, ensuring a regular and fine supply. The trend is expected to provide new opportunities for market enlargement, as CEA can meet the stringent requirements of pharmaceutical-grade plant manufacturing.

By crop, the tomatoes segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to its adaptability to both indoor and outdoor cultivation, high yield, and extensive demand in food processing and exports.

Request a Customized Copy of the Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=67125

The strawberry segment is expected to grow at substantial rates during the forecast period, driven by regular demand in Western countries and high export prices.

By region, North America dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to its advanced technological infrastructure and growing demand for domestically sourced, pesticide-free produce. The United States and Canada are the main adopters of CEA technologies, in particular vertical farming and hydroponics.

Significant investments in research and improvements have led to innovations in LED lighting, climate control structures, and automation, improving the performance and sustainability of CEA operations. Additionally, the emphasis on reducing food imports and bolstering nearby food production has similarly propelled market growth in this location.

During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to see significant growth rates. Various factors including fast urbanization, a developing population, and growing recognition of food safety and security, are driving the adoption of CEA practices in countries like China, Japan, and India. Government initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture and technological advancements are also contributing to market expansion in this region.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 122,143.4 Million Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 321.6815 Million Market Size in 2024 USD 109,681.2 Million CAGR Growth Rate 11.36% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Crop, Growing Methods, Components and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

(A free sample of the Controlled Environment Agriculture report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2025 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2025

Includes updated tables and figures.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Controlled Environment Agriculture report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/controlled-environment-agriculture-market/

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Controlled environment agriculture market. The report explains the drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends in depth to depict the deep scenario of the controlled environment agriculture sector. Segment wise market size and market share for Controlled environment agriculture during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of the Global Controlled environment agriculture industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators and market giants as well and niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses, and value-added prospects. In addition, the report covers Controlled environment agriculture key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, and new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Request a Customized Copy of the Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/controlled-environment-agriculture-market/

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Controlled Environment Agriculture market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Controlled Environment Agriculture market forward?

What are the Controlled Environment Agriculture Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Controlled Environment Agriculture Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the sample report on Controlled Environment Agriculture and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Controlled Environment Agriculture Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/controlled-environment-agriculture-market/

Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Regional Analysis

By region, the controlled environment agriculture market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among all of these, North America dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to its advanced technological infrastructure and rising demand for regionally sourced, less pesticide-laden produce. The U.S. and Canada are leading in positions for adopting CEA technology, mainly vertical farming and hydroponics.

Significant investments in research and development in the U.S. and Canada have further increased innovation, which includes LED lighting, weather manipulation structures, and automation. These improvements are essential in making CEA more efficient and sustainable. Additionally, the increasing consumer demand for natural and clean produce, alongside stringent food protection regulations, has driven the adoption of CEA structures.

North America’s emphasis on decreasing meal imports and boosting neighborhood meal production has also played a chief function in driving the growth of the controlled environment agriculture market.

The European region is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Key countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands are mainly driving the market growth of this region. Various factors, such as the presence of major key players in the region, growing inclination towards sustainable agricultural practices, and increasing emphasis on food security, are mainly driving the market growth of this region.

Request a Customized Copy of the Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/controlled-environment-agriculture-market/

We customize your report to align with your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still Looking for More Information? Do you want data for inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or media?

Email Directly Here with Detailed Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Size, Trends and Insights By Crop (Leafy Greens, Tomato, Strawberries, Cucumber, Cannabis, Others), By Growing Methods (Hydroponics, Aquaponics, Aeroponics, Others), By Components (Lighting, Growing Media, Nutrients, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/controlled-environment-agriculture-market/

List of the prominent players in the Controlled Environment Agriculture Market:

AeroFarms

Gotham Greens

Plenty (BrightFarms)

Lufa Farms

IDEA Protected Horticulture

Green Sense Farms

Metro Farms

Mirai

Sky Greens

Greenland

Scafil

Jingpeng

Metropolis Farms

Garden Fresh Farms

Infinite Harvest

Spread

Agricool

Kalera

Infarm

Oishii

Others

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Controlled Environment Agriculture Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/controlled-environment-agriculture-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

A personalized market brief by the author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Zinc Agriculture Micronutrients Market

US Biostimulants Market

Microbial Biostimulants Market

Oilseeds Market

Sunflower Seeds Market

Greenhouse Horticulture Market

Controlled Environment Agriculture Market

Coco Peat Market

Tractor Shovel-Loader Market

India Shrimp Farming Market

Harvesters Market

Seed Coating Market

The Controlled Environment Agriculture Market is segmented as follows:

By Crop

Leafy Greens

Tomato

Strawberries

Cucumber

Cannabis

Others

By Growing Methods

Hydroponics

Aquaponics

Aeroponics

Others

By Components

Lighting

Growing Media

Nutrients

Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Controlled Environment Agriculture Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/controlled-environment-agriculture-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Research/Analysis Report Provides Answers to the Following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Controlled Environment Agriculture Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Controlled Environment Agriculture Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Controlled Environment Agriculture Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Controlled Environment Agriculture Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What is the market analysis of the Controlled Environment Agriculture market, considering its applications and types?

What Are the Projections for the Global Controlled Environment Agriculture Industry, Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimated Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Controlled Environment Agriculture market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Controlled Environment Agriculture industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Controlled Environment Agriculture Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Controlled Environment Agriculture Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Controlled Environment Agriculture Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/controlled-environment-agriculture-market/

Reasons to Purchase Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Report

The Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market, using segmentation based on economic and non-economic factors.

Controlled Environment Agriculture The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Controlled Environment Agriculture Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Controlled Environment Agriculture market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

Buy this Premium Controlled Environment Agriculture Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/controlled-environment-agriculture-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Controlled Environment Agriculture market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Controlled Environment Agriculture market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Controlled Environment Agriculture market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Controlled Environment The Controlled Environment The Controlled Environment Agriculture market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Controlled Environment Agriculture industry.

Managers in the Controlled Environment The agriculture sector is interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Controlled Environment Agriculture market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Controlled Environment Agriculture products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/controlled-environment-agriculture-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies, and we regularly work towards sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI is a one-stop solution for data collection and investment advice. Our company's expert analysis digs out essential factors that help us understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts advise clients on aspects such as strategies for future estimation, forecasting, opportunities to grow, and consumer surveys.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Frank Gittens

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 737-734-2707

APAC: +91 20 46022736

WhatsApp No : +1 801 639 9061

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.briinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.healthcareforesights.com/

Buy this Premium Controlled Environment Agriculture Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/controlled-environment-agriculture-market/