Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)

NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Helen of Troy Limited (“Helen of Troy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HELE) securities between April 24, 2024, and October 8, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, which begins shortly after Noel Geoffroy became CEO, the Company boasted about the “fuel” it was generating from Project Pegasus. The Complaint alleges that although the Company admitted to some speed bumps in Project Pegasus, specifically citing “implementation hiccups” with its new Tennessee distribution center, Defendants assured investors that “despite the delayed savings related to our Tennessee distribution center, Project Pegasus continues to move forward, we have made good progress on the cost of goods sold work streams, implementing multiple projects that reduce costs and simplify our supplier base.”

The Complaint alleges that Project Pegasus was not delivering the efficiencies that Defendants touted. The Complaint continues to allege that rather, unknown to investors, Helen of Troy did not have enough resources or the budget to achieve its stated restructuring or savings goals.

The Complaint further alleges that the truth began to emerge on July 9, 2024, when the Company announced its results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting that earnings per share had declined by a staggering 49% from the prior year, and reducing full-year revenue outlook by over 20%. The Complaint also alleges that the Company attributed the poor financial results to an “unusual number of internal and external challenges,” delaying the long-awaited delivery of savings from the Company’s strategic plan. The Complaint alleges that as a result of these disclosures, the price of the Company’s shares declined by $24.68 per share, or 27.7%.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Helen of Troy should contact the Firm prior to the August 3, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .