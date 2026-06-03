US Ignite Launches SURGE, a National Science Foundation-Supported Initiative to Empower Regional Innovation Coalitions Nationwide

WASHINGTON, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Ignite officially launched the Supporting U.S. Regional Growth & Entrepreneurship (SURGE) Program, a $3.9M initiative supported by the National Science Foundation (NSF). This program will equip regional coalitions with the structure, guidance, and connections needed to advance regional innovation and economic growth.

Over the past 15 years, federal investments in regional innovation have catalyzed new coalitions and economic strategies nationwide. However, most regions did not receive funding or ongoing support. US Ignite created SURGE to help coalitions maintain momentum and find a clear path forward.

The SURGE program, accessible at surge.us-ignite.org , is open to both existing coalitions and individuals interested in forging new cross-sector partnerships. US Ignite built SURGE to support regional coalitions through a structured four-phase model:

Diagnose : Assess coalition readiness, identify barriers, and clarify opportunities.

: Assess coalition readiness, identify barriers, and clarify opportunities. Strategize: Develop tailored funding pathways, governance strategies, and action plans.

Develop tailored funding pathways, governance strategies, and action plans. Connect & Execute : Connect regions to peers, experts, mentors, and targeted implementation support.

: Connect regions to peers, experts, mentors, and targeted implementation support. Sustain: Provide ongoing mentorship, coordination, visibility, and accountability to maintain long-term momentum.

These four phases will help coalitions advance innovation, commercialization, workforce development, and economic growth.

The official virtual launch event held on June 2, 2026, featured remarks from the founding SURGE co-chairs: Craig Buerstatte , Senior Fellow for National Investment and Readiness at Lead for America, and Dedric Carter, PhD , Vice President for Commercialization and Translational Advancement at UNC Health System.

During the launch event, Craig Buerstatte emphasized the importance of collaboration among regional coalitions, sharing, “My hope for us all is that we can move from a competitive, place-based investment environment to a collaborative, place-based environment.”

Dedric Carter highlighted the foundational elements required for long-term success, noting, “Lasting ecosystems are built on three really important things. The first is trust – it's earned over time, it's never assumed. The second is execution – moving from vision to action consistently. The third is community, knowing that you're not alone. The thing I love about SURGE is it's designed to deliver all three.”

A recording of the launch event is now available at surge.us-ignite.org .

Joda Thongnopnua , Special Advisor, NSF Directorate for Technology, Innovation, and Partnerships, emphasized the importance of the new program, stating that “strong regional innovation clusters are vital to our nation's economic competitiveness and national security — SURGE is designed to help regions across the United States build, foster, and scale those clusters more effectively by working with pairing local leaders with resources tailored to their particular place.”

Those interested in SURGE can visit surge.us-ignite.org to explore the program, access resources, watch the launch recording, and sign up for future engagement opportunities.

“On behalf of US Ignite and the SURGE team, we’re excited to openly welcome regional coalitions across the country to join,” said Dr. Nick Maynard, CEO, US Ignite. “With over a decade of experience in building and managing peer networks grounded in emerging tech areas, we’re eager to begin connecting regional coalitions to the right resources so that they can move faster and generate sustainable economic growth.”

About US Ignite

US Ignite works closely with communities, military bases, startups, and researchers to solve their toughest economic development and technology innovation challenges. Operating like a high-tech startup, our nonprofit organization delivers customized results through stakeholder engagement, technical expertise, and targeted tools. In collaboration with our partners, we deliver project outcomes that include breakthrough technologies while creating innovative new jobs, startups, and services. Learn more at us-ignite.org.

About NSF TIP

The NSF Directorate for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships (NSF TIP) seeks to engage all Americans in accelerating critical and emerging technologies to advance U.S. competitiveness. The directorate partners across sectors to advance three strategies – accelerating critical and emerging technology, expanding the geography of American innovation and building a competition-ready workforce. For more information about NSF TIP, visit nsf.gov/tip/latest .

Media Contact:

Lizzette Arias

lizzette.arias@us-ignite.org

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9fcbea2-c9e6-4d55-9d4b-13e621520d84

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd0f6dfd-65d4-4bfd-b4f9-d061a2e7de52