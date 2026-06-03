New York, USA, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market to Grow Steadily at a 3.8% CAGR Through 2036, Supported by Emerging ARDS Therapies | DelveInsight

The acute respiratory distress syndrome market is expected to grow, driven by factors such as an increase in the incident pool, expected entry of emerging therapies such as MultiStem (HLCM051) (Healios Pharma), ExoFlo (DB-2Q) (Direct Biologics), ThyrOxy (Herald Therapeutics), Gelsolin (BioAegis Therapeutics), and others.

Recently published Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, acute respiratory distress syndrome emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Summary

The market size for acute respiratory distress syndrome was found to be USD 1.7 billion in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest acute respiratory distress syndrome treatment market size in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The total incident population of ARDS in the 7MM was estimated to be approximately 980,000 cases in 2025. These cases are projected to increase during the forecast period (2026-2036).

cases in 2025. These cases are projected to increase during the forecast period (2026-2036). Key acute respiratory distress syndrome companies, including Healios Pharma, Direct Biologics, Herald Therapeutics, BioAegis Therapeutics, Edesa Biotech, GEn1E Lifesciences, Implicit Bioscience, Aqualung Therapeutics, Vasomune Therapeutics, and others, are actively working on innovative acute respiratory distress syndrome drugs.

and others, are actively working on innovative acute respiratory distress syndrome drugs. Some of the key acute respiratory distress syndrome therapies in clinical trials include MultiStem (HLCM051), ExoFlo (DB-2Q), ThyrOxy, Gelsolin, EB05 (paridiprubart), GEn-1124, IC14, ALT-100, AV-001, and others. These novel acute respiratory distress syndrome therapies are anticipated to enter the acute respiratory distress syndrome market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

Discover what is the future of ARDS treatment market @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/acute-respiratory-distress-syndrome-ards-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market

Rising incidence of ARDS and Respiratory Diseases: The rising prevalence of diseases such as pneumonia, sepsis, trauma, and viral infections, including COVID-19, is significantly contributing to the increasing incidence of ARDS worldwide.

The rising prevalence of diseases such as pneumonia, sepsis, trauma, and viral infections, including COVID-19, is significantly contributing to the increasing incidence of ARDS worldwide. Advancements in Critical Care Management: Improvements in intensive care unit (ICU) infrastructure, mechanical ventilation technologies, and patient monitoring systems have enhanced ARDS diagnosis and management, supporting market growth.

Improvements in intensive care unit (ICU) infrastructure, mechanical ventilation technologies, and patient monitoring systems have enhanced ARDS diagnosis and management, supporting market growth. Emergence of Novel Therapeutic Approaches: Ongoing research into stem cell therapies, biologics, anti-inflammatory agents, and regenerative medicine is creating new opportunities for ARDS treatment and expanding the future market potential.

Ongoing research into stem cell therapies, biologics, anti-inflammatory agents, and regenerative medicine is creating new opportunities for ARDS treatment and expanding the future market potential. Rise in Clinical Trial Activities: Several therapies are currently in development for the treatment of ARDS, including MultiStem (HLCM051) (Healios Pharma), ExoFlo (DB-2Q) (Direct Biologics), ThyrOxy (Herald Therapeutics), Gelsolin (BioAegis Therapeutics), EB05 (paridiprubart) (Edesa Biotech), GEn-1124 (GEn1E Lifesciences), IC14 (Implicit Bioscience), ALT-100 (Aqualung Therapeutics), AV-001 (Vasomune Therapeutics), and others.

Ramandeep Singh, senior consultant of forecasting at DelveInsight, said that the entry of late-stage candidates such as HLCM051 and ExoFlo (DB-2Q) is expected to intensify competition in the ARDS treatment landscape during the latter half of the forecast period.





Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Analysis

Currently, no therapies have received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) specifically for the treatment of impaired lung function in ARDS.

While corticosteroids and inhaled nitric oxide are occasionally administered to mitigate the inflammatory response associated with ARDS, their clinical benefits have been inconsistent across patient populations.

Consequently, mechanical ventilation remains the cornerstone of ARDS management, with lung-protective ventilation strategies serving as the standard approach during the acute phase of the disease.

Neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs), which induce temporary and reversible muscle paralysis, are also frequently utilized in hospitalized patients. Although their role in ARDS treatment continues to be debated, they are commonly employed to facilitate ventilatory support and improve patient-ventilator synchrony.

Beyond their established use in surgical anesthesia, NMBAs have gained increasing relevance in critical care settings. These agents act by interfering with neuromuscular signal transmission, preventing acetylcholine-mediated activation of skeletal muscles at the motor endplate.

For patients who fail to achieve adequate oxygenation through conventional mechanical ventilation or are unable to tolerate ventilatory support, Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) may be considered as an advanced life-support intervention.

The ARDS treatment landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by the development of innovative therapies and an expanding body of clinical evidence. Advances in supportive care measures, including lung-protective ventilation and prone positioning, have contributed to improved clinical outcomes.

Nevertheless, ARDS continues to impose a substantial burden in terms of morbidity and mortality, particularly among patients experiencing multi-organ complications.

Several companies are actively advancing novel therapeutic approaches in this space, including Healios K.K., Direct Biologics, Athersys, Edesa Biotech, Herald Therapeutics, and BioAegis Therapeutics, among others.

Learn more about what are the upcoming ARDS treatments @ Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Market

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Competitive Landscape

Some of the ARDS drugs under development include MultiStem (HLCM051) (Healios Pharma), ExoFlo (DB-2Q) (Direct Biologics), ThyrOxy (Herald Therapeutics), Gelsolin (BioAegis Therapeutics), EB05 (paridiprubart) (Edesa Biotech), GEn-1124 (GEn1E Lifesciences), IC14 (Implicit Bioscience), ALT-100 (Aqualung Therapeutics), AV-001 (Vasomune Therapeutics), and others.

Healios Pharma’s MultiStem (HLCM051) is an allogeneic, ready-to-use stem cell therapy being developed by Healios K.K. in partnership with Athersys for the treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). The therapy is designed to exert anti-inflammatory effects, modulate immune responses, and facilitate tissue regeneration. MultiStem has been granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation by the US FDA, along with Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) in Japan. The RMAT designation was awarded in April 2022. While clinical studies have demonstrated an encouraging safety profile and signs of biological activity, the therapy remains under clinical evaluation and has not yet obtained marketing approval.

Direct Biologics’ ExoFlo is a cell-free extracellular vesicle-based therapy derived from human bone marrow mesenchymal stem/stromal cells. It is intended to deliver regenerative bioactive signals that help reduce inflammation, enhance cellular communication, and support tissue healing. In a Phase II clinical study involving hospitalized patients with moderate-to-severe COVID-19-associated ARDS, ExoFlo demonstrated a favorable safety profile and clinically meaningful efficacy outcomes. These findings were further reinforced through results obtained from an expanded access program.

Herald Therapeutics is advancing ThyrOxy, its lead investigational candidate, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe ARDS in mechanically ventilated patients. ThyrOxy consists of directly instilled triiodothyronine (T3) and is designed to improve lung function in critically ill patients. The company is also developing aerosolized formulations and related compounds to broaden the therapeutic application of T3 across different stages of ARDS and potentially other disease indications. In October 2023, Herald Therapeutics received a two-year grant to support the development of an inhaled formulation of ThyrOxy. A completed Phase I trial reported a favorable safety profile, with no treatment-related adverse events (AEs) or serious adverse events (SAEs), enabling FDA authorization to proceed into Phase II development. The therapy is currently being evaluated in an ongoing randomized Phase II study across multiple University of Minnesota hospitals, where preliminary observations suggest potential therapeutic benefit and continued safety.

The anticipated launch of these emerging acute respiratory distress syndrome therapies are poised to transform the acute respiratory distress syndrome market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge acute respiratory distress syndrome therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the acute respiratory distress syndrome market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about what novel mechanisms are being explored for ARDS, visit @ Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Medication

Recent Developments in the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market

In April 2026, Edesa Biotech , in its corporate presentation, announced that the US allocated USD 117 million to evaluate three novel therapeutics for general ARDS, including Edesa’s paridiprubart.

, in its corporate presentation, announced that the US allocated USD 117 million to evaluate three novel therapeutics for general ARDS, including Edesa’s paridiprubart. In February 2026, Edesa Biotech , in its SEC filing (8K), reported that it is evaluating subgroup data for additional efficacy signals among subjects with certain comorbidities following positive results from a Phase III study of its monoclonal antibody, paridiprubart, in patients with ARDS.

, in its SEC filing (8K), reported that it is evaluating subgroup data for additional efficacy signals among subjects with certain comorbidities following positive results from a Phase III study of its monoclonal antibody, paridiprubart, in patients with ARDS. In January 2026, Healios submitted a clinical trial plan notification to the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) for a clinical trial to be conducted in Japan as part of the Global Phase III trial (REVIVE-ARDS) for HLCM051 for the treatment of ARDS.

What is Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome?

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a severe, life-threatening respiratory condition characterized by rapid-onset inflammation and fluid accumulation in the lungs, leading to impaired oxygen exchange and acute respiratory failure. ARDS commonly develops as a complication of serious underlying conditions such as pneumonia, sepsis, trauma, aspiration, or severe viral infections. The syndrome is marked by widespread damage to the alveolar-capillary membrane, resulting in reduced lung compliance, hypoxemia, and the need for intensive supportive care, often including mechanical ventilation. Despite advances in critical care management, ARDS remains associated with significant morbidity and mortality, highlighting the ongoing need for improved diagnostic approaches and novel therapeutic interventions.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation

The acute respiratory distress syndrome epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current acute respiratory distress syndrome patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. Among the 7MM, the US had the highest incident of ARDS with approximately 610,000 cases, in 2025, followed by Germany.

The acute respiratory distress syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of ARDS

Severity-specific Incident Cases of ARDS

Incident Cases of ARDS by Risk Factors

Download the report to understand which companies are developing ARDS therapies @ Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Options

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market CAGR 3.8% Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Size in 2025 USD 1.7 Billion Key Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Companies Healios Pharma, Direct Biologics, Herald Therapeutics, BioAegis Therapeutics, Edesa Biotech, GEn1E Lifesciences, Implicit Bioscience, Aqualung Therapeutics, Vasomune Therapeutics, and others Key Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Therapies MultiStem (HLCM051), ExoFlo (DB-2Q), ThyrOxy, Gelsolin, EB05 (paridiprubart), GEn-1124, IC14, ALT-100, AV-001, and others

Scope of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Report

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Patient Population Forecast

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Therapeutics Market Size

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline Analysis

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Size and Trends

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Opportunity

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Unmet Needs

KOL’s Views on Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about what are the most promising ARDS drugs in development @ Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Key Insights 2 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Methodology of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) 6 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Emerging Landscape Analysis (By Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [ROA]) 6.2 Market Share of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2025 6.3 Market Share of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2036 7 Disease Background And Overview of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Causes 7.3 Signs And Symptoms 7.4 Diagnosis 7.5 Treatment and Management 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumption and Rationale 8.3 Total Incident Cases of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Total Incident Cases of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in United States 8.4.2 Severity-specific Incident Cases of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in United States 8.4.3 Incident Cases of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) by Risk Factors in United States 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Patient Journey of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) 9.1 Patient Description 10 Emerging ARSD Therapies 10.1 Emerging Competitive Landscape of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) 10.2 MultiStem (HLCM051): Healios K.K 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.3 Clinical Development 10.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 10.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.5 Analyst Views 10.3 ExoFlo (DB-2Q): Direct Biologics List to be continued….. 11 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 11.1 Key Findings 11.2 Market Outlook of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) 11.3 Conjoint Analysis of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) 11.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 11.5 Total Market Size of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in the 7MM 11.6 The United States ARDS Market 11.6.1 Total Market Size of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in the United States 11.6.2 Market Size of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) by Therapies in the United States 11.7 EU4 and the UK ARDS Market 11.8 Japan ARDS Market 12 Unmet Needs of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) 13 SWOT Analysis of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) 14 KOL Views of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) 15.1 Expert/KOL Interview Highlights 16 Market Access and Reimbursement of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) 16.1 The US 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 17 Bibliography 18 ARDS Market Report Methodology

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