Maryland Blockchain Association Adds Five High-Profile Speakers to 2026 Summer Conference, Including Bermuda’s Premier and a Blockchain Co-Inventor

Laurel, MD, USA, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Maryland Blockchain Association on June 1 announced five additional speakers for its 2026 Summer Conference, a five-day blockchain, AI and workforce event running July 13-17 at Capitol Technology University.

The newly confirmed speakers span government, enterprise and the foundational science of blockchain itself. They join a lineup of more than 40 industry, legal and policy leaders for a week of keynotes, workshops, a hackathon and continuing-education programming.

The five additions are:

The Hon. E. David Burt, JP, MP, premier of Bermuda, whose government has positioned the island as a leading jurisdiction for digital asset regulation. Burt will deliver an endnote address July 17.

Dr. W. Scott Stornetta, CEO of SureMark Digital and, with Stuart Haber, a co-inventor of the cryptographic work that underpins blockchain technology. Stornetta will give a keynote July 14.

Dale Chrystie, business fellow and blockchain strategist at FedEx and chairman of the BiTA Standards Council. Chrystie will deliver an endnote address July 13.

Michael Terpin, a serial entrepreneur, investor in crypto and AI ventures, and author of “Bitcoin Supercycle.”

Dr. Ron Watson, who represents the 23rd Legislative District in the Maryland State Senate and has championed digital asset and technology policy in the General Assembly. Watson, who holds a doctorate in systems engineering, will deliver an endnote address July 14.

“This group reflects exactly what the conference is built to do — bring world-class regulators, builders and pioneers into the same room as the students and professionals who will shape Maryland’s digital economy,” said Jacqueline Cooper, CEO of the Maryland Blockchain Association.





The conference anchors Maryland Blockchain Career & Innovation Week and offers six hours of daily workshops on topics including stablecoins, cybersecurity, government blockchain fundamentals, fintech, AI agents and crypto taxation. Organizers aim to upskill more than 500 students and emerging professionals as part of an effort to grow Maryland’s digital asset economy.

Registration and the full speaker roster are available at marylandblockchainassociation.org/summer-conference.

About the Maryland Blockchain Association

The Maryland Blockchain Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the awareness, understanding and application of blockchain technology across Maryland.

Media Contact

Jacqueline Cooper

CEO, Maryland Blockchain Association

info@marylandblockchainassociation.org