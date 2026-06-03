Clink Opens Public Access to Agentic Payment Infrastructure for AI Builders

Singapore, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clink ( clinkbill.com ), the payments and billing infrastructure for AI builders, today opened public access to its platform, bringing global payments, billing, and agentic payments into a single integration, so AI products can get paid by human customers today and authorized AI agents tomorrow.





Built for how AI products are now created and monetized, Clink brings together its full payment stack for AI builders — one platform for human checkout today, agent transactions tomorrow, and global monetization from day one. The platform also includes a dedicated integration skill for coding agents such as Cursor and Claude Code, allowing builders to hand payment integration work to their coding agent instead of wiring it up manually.

With Clink, AI builders can accept payments across 135+ currencies and 100+ local payment methods, support subscription and outcome-based pricing, and open their products to authorized AI agents that can pay in real fiat under user-defined limits.

“AI builders are shipping faster than ever, and coding agents have changed how products get built,” said Patrick Wu, CEO and Founder of Clink. “But monetization still breaks in the same places: checkout, billing, tax, failed payments, local payment coverage, and now agent-initiated transactions. We built Clink so AI-native teams can integrate payments the same way they build products today — with agents doing the heavy lifting.”

Everything AI builders need to get paid

Clink is built for AI products, API services, agent skills, SaaS tools, and digital platforms that need to monetize globally, without building payment infrastructure from scratch.





Managed Payments: Clink handles tax, compliance, settlement, refunds, and disputes, so builders can focus on shipping products while Clink manages the payment operations behind the scenes.

Billing and Smart Routing: subscriptions, outcome-based pricing, payment retries, and multi-PSP routing in one layer. Charge by seat, token, task, call, or result, and reduce failed payments as you scale.

Revenue Intelligence: real-time insights across revenue, customers, and payment performance. Ask questions about your business the same way you ask questions about your product.

Scale Global, Bill Local: 100+ local payment methods across cards, wallets, and regional options. AI products can convert users in any market without managing each payment method separately.

Built for Coding Agents

Clink includes a dedicated integration skill for Cursor, Claude Code, and other coding agents. Hand it the skill, and your agent configures pricing, writes the integration, connects checkout and billing, and runs test transactions, no manual engineering sprint required.





Your next customer is an agent

For a decade, payments assumed one thing: a human at checkout. AI changes that — agents now search, call, book, and execute on behalf of users, and they need to pay for what they consume. That's the shift Clink is built for.

Clink's agentic payment layer lets merchants sell directly to AI agents, through the same integration used for human payments.

Authorized agents can pay in real fiat, over the same networks and processors merchants already accept, with transactions settling like standard card payments. This opens a new customer segment for any AI product: agents that consume APIs, buy credits, trigger tasks, and pay for usage automatically within user-defined limits.

Merchants already on Stripe, Adyen, or Checkout.com can go agent-ready through Clink's bring-your-own-processor model, no migration, no re-platforming required. Every agent transaction is user-authorized, risk-screened, and settled on PCI DSS Level 1 infrastructure.

Clink is also a Visa Intelligent Commerce partner, helping merchants prepare for a future where agents transact on the same networks businesses already trust and accept.





Early partners: AutoCoder and PollyReach

Clink's early partners include AutoCoder.cc and PollyReach.ai , two AI-native products that show what Clink looks like in production, across both builder workflows and agent-driven transactions.

AutoCoder is a coding-agent platform that helps users build websites and applications through AI. With Clink integrated into the AutoCoder workflow, users can add payment capabilities directly to the sites and products they create, without setting up payment infrastructure from scratch. This allows builders to move from idea to live, monetizable product faster: build with AutoCoder, enable payments with Clink, and start accepting revenue from global customers.

“Built for AI-native teams like ours: our coding agents wired it up fast, with minimal lift. And the local payment coverage is far broader than what we'd used before,” said Wen Su, Founder of AutoCoder.

PollyReach is one of the leading AI calling skills in the marketplace. With Clink, agents can invoke and pay for PollyReach's calling capabilities directly — no human checkout required.

"Our next frontier was getting paid by agents directly. Clink unlocked exactly that: a new kind of customer, transacting with us in one step," said Billy Chen, Founder of PollyReach.ai.

“Agent payments will only work if they are trusted by users, accepted by merchants, and compatible with the payment networks businesses already rely on,” Patrick Wu added. “The future of AI commerce is not just about agents being able to pay. It is about merchants being ready to get paid.”

Meet Clink at SuperAI Singapore

Clink will showcase its AI builder payment stack at SuperAI Singapore on June 10, 2026, at Marina Bay Sands. The company will introduce its managed payments, coding-agent integration skill, billing and smart routing, revenue intelligence, and agentic payment capabilities for AI-native teams building global products.

Builders attending SuperAI can meet the Clink team to see how one integration can help them accept payments from humans today and authorized AI agents tomorrow.





Public access is now open

Clink is now available to AI builders, SaaS products, API companies, agent skill developers, and digital merchants worldwide.

Companies interested in accepting global payments, launching outcome-based billing, integrating payments with coding agents, or becoming agent-ready can get started at clinkbill.com

About Clink

Clink is payments and billing infrastructure for AI builders. The platform helps AI-native products and digital merchants accept global payments, launch subscription and outcome-based billing, manage tax and compliance, reduce failed payments through smart routing, and get paid by both humans and authorized AI agents. Clink supports 135+ currencies and 100+ local payment methods, built on PCI DSS Level 1 infrastructure. Backed by Celtic House Ventures and Baidu Ventures.