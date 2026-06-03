Wawanesa’s first integrated report highlights how mutual insurer creates long-term value for members and communities

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recognizing the strong connections between its financial and sustainability performance, and how they intersect with the growing impacts of climate change, Wawanesa has brought the two elements together in its first integrated report.

Titled Report to our Members 2025, the publication provides a transparent view of how the mutual insurer operates, reinforcing its focus on building a resilient company that can continue meeting the needs of its members for generations to come. It also outlines the actions Wawanesa is taking to protect, strengthen, and enable communities so they can face the challenges of a changing world with confidence. The report’s development was informed by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions’ (OSFI) Guideline B-15: Climate Risk Management, along with other relevant principles, standards, frameworks, and regulations.

Among the sustainability accomplishments highlighted in the Report to our Members 2025 is a 23% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 (location-based) greenhouse gas emissions from Wawanesa’s operations relative to baseline levels, underscored by first-time limited third-party assurance of the 2025 figures.

Financially, Wawanesa delivered record results last year, with consolidated premiums reaching $4.1 billion and consolidated net income of $556 million. In total, the organization paid approximately $1.9 billion in claims to its 1.8 million members.

“The Report to our Members 2025 demonstrates how we’re aligning performance with purpose, and accountability with ambition,” said Evan Johnston, Wawanesa’s President & CEO. “By integrating financial results with sustainability considerations, we enhance our ability to create enduring value as a mutual insurer.”

Wawanesa first shared its Report to our Members 2025 during its annual general meeting held May 28 in Wawanesa, Manitoba – the community where the organization was founded more than 129 years ago. The AGM also saw the addition of two new members to Wawanesa’s Board of Directors - Danielle Harrison and Hugh Moncrieff.

A Fellow of both the Canadian Institute of Actuaries and the Casualty Actuarial Society, Harrison has built a distinguished career spanning enterprise risk management, strategic transformation, and governance. Moncrieff has extensive leadership experience in national distribution, channel strategy, and advisor network development. Both have spent more than 30 years in Canada’s financial services sector and hold the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

“Danielle and Hugh bring deep expertise and valuable financial insight, and I’m pleased to welcome them to our organization,” said Catherine (Kay) Best, Chair of Wawanesa’s Board of Directors. “At the same time, I wish to recognize Bruce Jack, who retired from the Board of Directors following more than a decade of service, for his contributions through periods of significant change.”

Wawanesa’s Board of Directors is currently made up of 12 individuals elected by the insurer’s members. More information on the organization’s corporate governance framework is available in the Report to our Members 2025.

About The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company

Founded in 1896, The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company is one of Canada’s largest mutual insurers, 100% owned by its members, with more than $4.1 billion in annual revenue and $12.5 billion in assets. Headquartered in Winnipeg, Wawanesa is the parent company of Wawanesa Life, which provides life insurance solutions throughout Canada, and Western Financial Group, a leading national distributor of personal and business insurance. In March of 2026, Wawanesa entered into an agreement to acquire Everest Insurance Company of Canada to strengthen its commercial insurance capabilities and advance its long-term growth strategy.

Wawanesa proudly serves more than 1.8 million members across Canada. The company actively gives back to organizations that strengthen communities, donating more than $4 million annually to charitable organizations, including more than $2 million each year in support of people on the front lines of climate change. Learn more at wawanesa.com.

For more information:

Michel Rosset

Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company

media@wawanesa.com