Kidango Opens San Jose's First Multilingual Early Learning Center

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hundreds of San Jose families, elected officials, and community members celebrated the grand opening of the city's first multilingual early learning campus this past Saturday.

Kidango, along with the Berryessa Union School District and the San Jose Public Library, unveiled the Kidango Toyon Early Learning Center at 995 Bard Street in San Jose, which will soon serve 150 children ages 0 to 5. Toyon is a first-of-its-kind learning center for Kidango, offering multilingual education, play-based learning, and a curated children’s library open to all San Jose families, thanks to the San Jose Public Library.

"Toyon represents everything Kidango believes about how children learn best — through language, exploration, and a sense of belonging,” said Kidango CEO Scott Moore. “When a child hears their home language in their classroom, it builds confidence and increases the chances of retaining the language. We are proud to bring this new learning experience to the families of San Jose's Berryessa neighborhood, and grateful to our partners at the Berryessa Union School District and the San Jose Public Library for helping make it possible."

In addition to the bridge library, Kidango plans to open a children’s museum exhibit on site in the coming year.

Berryessa Union School District Superintendent Dr. Roxane Fuentes, Assemblymember Alex Lee, and San Jose City Council members David Cohen and Peter Ortiz provided remarks during the grand opening welcoming Kidango to the Berryessa neighborhood.

“Berryessa Union School District is excited to partner in creating opportunities for our youngest learners and their families to begin their educational journey in an innovative, multilingual environment,” said Dr. Fuentes. “Early learning plays a critical role in a child’s academic and social development, and programs like Toyon help build strong foundations in language, literacy, confidence, and connection that support lifelong success.”

Saturday's celebration featured a ribbon cutting, live DJ music, dance performances, family activities, and a complimentary lunch. Guests toured classrooms, learned about play-based programming, and met with Toyon and library staff.

Toyon embodies Kidango’s mission to ensure all children have access to top-tier education based on research and focused on early language, literacy, and math, according to Moore.

Children are exposed to Spanish and Vietnamese in addition to English each day at Toyon. This type of early exposure to multiple languages has the potential to improve children’s social awareness and provide a deeper understanding of communication among other benefits, according to a research review by scholars at Concordia University and Northwestern University.

The Toyon Early Learning Center is now open and enrolling children ages 0 to 5. Families interested in learning more about enrollment, programs, or the children's library partnership with the San Jose Public Library can visit kidango.org/howtoenroll. Kidango looks forward to growing alongside the Berryessa community for years to come.

About Kidango

Kidango is an early learning nonprofit and the largest childcare provider in the San Francisco Bay Area, serving low-income families across diverse communities, and accommodating more than 4,000 children each day.

About the Berryessa Union School District

Berryessa Union School District (BUSD), located in San José, California, serves approximately 6,000 TK-8 students across 10 schools. The district is committed to educational excellence in safe, inclusive, and innovative learning environments that prepare students for lifelong success.

About the San Jose Public Library

The San Jose Public Library (SJPL) is located in the heart of Silicon Valley and in the nation's 12th largest city. SJPL serves a culturally diverse population of nearly one million and has over 760,000 library members. In addition to providing award-winning library services, SJPL proudly leads the City's Education and Digital Literacy Strategy, and the City's SJ Access, digital empowerment initiative. For more information, please visit sjpl.org.

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