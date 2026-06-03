Dianetics Volunteers Close Out Mental Health Awareness Month Across Los Angeles





LOS ANGELES, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From Hollywood to Downtown LA and the LA County Fair to Santa Monica Beach, Dianetics volunteers brought free stress tests and Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health to Angelenos during the final days of Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

Though the month of awareness is over, the need for practical resources for stress and emotional well-being is not. According to a Pew Research study , roughly half of American adults under 30 say managing stress in their lives is a major challenge and one in three rate their mental health only fair or poor—higher than any older demographic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report in May declaring the country’s youth to be in a mental health crisis .

In response, Dianetics volunteers in Los Angeles joined a worldwide outreach, bringing mental health resources to communities. The outreach coincided with May as the anniversary month of the book by L. Ron Hubbard, first published in 1950. More than 75 years later, over 20 million copies are in circulation and the Dianetics movement has reached 225 countries and territories. The word Dianetics comes from the Greek dia meaning “through,” and nous, “mind or soul” and means “what the mind is doing to the body.”

Over the weekend, LA volunteers engaged with thousands of locals across Los Angeles. Red Dianetics booths popped up all over LA County, including at USC Village, the LA County Fair, Grand Central Market and Santa Monica Pier. They provided free stress tests and answered questions from residents, students and families interested in the book’s approach to addressing the source of stress, anxiety and unwanted emotions.

In addition to one-on-one conversations, a Dianetics flash mob interacted with crowds throughout Hollywood and Downtown LA, while an airplane banner flew overhead.

As Angelenos search for self-betterment resources, the stress consultations offered a chance to pause, examine what was weighing on them and learn about an approach designed to help them regain control. The experience brought instant relief to many, fulfilling the objective of the volunteers and purpose of the outreach.

Bridge Publications, Inc. publishes the nonfiction works of L. Ron Hubbard.

Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health is the all-time bestselling book on the human mind. For more information, visit www.dianetics.org .

Sara Lucatero

Bridge Publications, Inc.

sdinges@bridgepub.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f5392d9-2d73-4250-99a7-0af71c7f02f0