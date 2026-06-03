VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USANewsGroup.com News Commentary — The race to secure artificial intelligence just gained a new entrant.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Integrated Quantum Technologies ( CSE: ICS ) ( OTCQB: IGCRF ) ( FSE: Y4G ) launched its first commercial product, VEIL™, on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud at Snowflake Summit 26 — the company’s highest-profile debut to date.

( ) ( ) ( ) launched its first commercial product, VEIL™, on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud at Snowflake Summit 26 — the company’s highest-profile debut to date. VEIL™ takes a “security by subtraction” approach: it removes personally identifiable information (PII) before data enters machine-learning pipelines, while preserving — and the company says enhancing — the data’s analytical value.

approach: it removes personally identifiable information (PII) before data enters machine-learning pipelines, while preserving — and the company says enhancing — the data’s analytical value. The launch targets two converging threats at once: AI automating cyberattacks today, and the “harvest now, decrypt later” post-quantum threat to encrypted data tomorrow.

today, and the post-quantum threat to encrypted data tomorrow. It positions a CSE-listed micro-cap alongside post-quantum and AI-security peers like Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ: ARQQ), SEALSQ (NASDAQ: LAES), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) — in one of the hottest corners of enterprise tech.

See the full Integrated Quantum Technologies breakdown — view the USA News Group briefing here.

A marquee launch



On June 3, 2026, Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS), doing business as Integrated Quantum Technologies, announced the launch of VEIL™ on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud — unveiled at Snowflake Summit 26, the annual user conference of one of enterprise software’s most closely watched companies. For a micro-cap, launching a flagship product on the Snowflake platform, where thousands of large enterprises already run, is the kind of debut that can reframe how a company is perceived.

VEIL™ is designed to secure data before it enters machine-learning model pipelines, using a privacy-preserving framework that removes personally identifiable information while conserving and enhancing data utility — what the company frames as scalable innovation “without tradeoffs.” In plain terms: strip the sensitive identifiers out of the data before the model ever sees them, so there is nothing dangerous left to steal, while keeping the data useful enough to train and run powerful models.

“Our focus is simple: protect the data that powers ML models without limiting their value and without willingly exposing it by using aging frameworks,” said Jeremy Samuelson, EVP, AI & Innovation at Integrated Quantum Technologies. “The time has come where we need to stop giving attackers any chance of getting what they want. We need to remove it instead. VEIL™ does that — it removes PII and transforms data into secure, ultra compact representations, delivering super-charged ML models and next-gen security.”

“We’re excited to see continued innovation across data and AI,” said Amy Kodl, SVP, Worldwide Alliances & Channels at Snowflake. “As organizations scale their use of AI, protecting sensitive data and maintaining trust remain critical priorities across the industry.” VEIL™ is now accessible through Snowflake’s single, integrated platform.

Why the timing matters

VEIL™ is built to address a landscape the company describes as defined by AI automating attacks today, and a future decryption threat created by quantum computing tomorrow. That second risk — often called “harvest now, decrypt later” — is the idea that adversaries can capture encrypted data now and simply wait for quantum hardware capable of breaking today’s encryption. By removing sensitive identifiers up front rather than relying solely on encryption, VEIL™ aims to blunt both threats at once: there is less to exfiltrate today, and less to decrypt later.

The product is the first commercial offering under the company’s broader AIQu™ platform, its long-term framework for privacy-preserving and resilient AI systems, and is complemented by its Managed Services offering and SecureGuard360™ cybersecurity platform for end-to-end AI security and monitoring. The strategy is to be the layer that makes enterprise AI both usable and safe — a pitch aimed squarely at the regulatory and security pressures bearing down on every large organization deploying AI.

Want the full VEIL™ and AIQu™ platform breakdown? Explore the Integrated Quantum Technologies story here.

Four names investors are watching in post-quantum and AI security

Integrated Quantum sits at the speculative, early-commercial end of a sector where momentum is building fast — from compliance-driven post-quantum cryptography to AI-data protection. The peer group below shows the range of the opportunity.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) is a London-based leader in quantum-safe encryption software. In its first-half fiscal 2026 results, Arqit reported revenue of $623,000 — up sharply from $67,000 a year earlier — generated from eleven contracts, with eight in government, defense and enterprise. Its “Detect, Protect, Comply” products, Encryption Intelligence and NetworkSecure™, help organizations inventory cryptographic risk and protect data in transit against quantum threats. Arqit shows the compliance-led demand beginning to convert into real, if early, revenue.

SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ: LAES) is a post-quantum semiconductor specialist embedding quantum-resistant cryptography into chips. SEALSQ reported preliminary Q1 2026 revenue of roughly $4.1 million — more than triple the prior year — ended the quarter with over $525 million in cash and short-term investments, and reaffirmed full-year guidance of 50% to 100% revenue growth, citing commercialization of its QS7001 post-quantum secure element. CEO Carlos Moreira has described 2026 as “a clear inflection point… transitioning from a development and investment cycle into a structured commercial acceleration phase.” SEALSQ represents the hardware layer of the same post-quantum build-out.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) anchors the group as one of the world’s largest cybersecurity companies. The company has been actively preparing enterprises for the quantum era, hosting a Quantum-Safe Summit that brought together cryptography experts — including a Nobel laureate physicist and NIST’s post-quantum standardization lead — to address emerging quantum threats. Palo Alto illustrates how the security giants are folding post-quantum readiness into the platforms enterprises already rely on, validating the category Integrated Quantum is entering.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) rounds out the group as a leader in AI-era cybersecurity, built around a cloud-native platform that uses AI to detect and stop threats across enterprise environments. As attackers increasingly use AI to automate and accelerate attacks — the exact dynamic VEIL™ is designed to counter on the data side — CrowdStrike represents the scale and platform model that smaller, specialized players aspire to plug into and grow alongside.

Across all four, the common thread is the one driving interest in Integrated Quantum Technologies: securing AI data and preparing for the post-quantum era has shifted from a theoretical concern to a budgeted, regulation-driven priority. The difference is scale and stage — these peers are scaling established or fast-growing businesses, while Integrated Quantum is launching its first commercial product into one of the largest data platforms in the enterprise.

The bottom line

For Integrated Quantum Technologies, the launch of VEIL™ on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud is a genuine milestone: a flagship product, on a marquee platform, addressing two of the most talked-about risks in technology. The investment case is still early — this is a micro-cap launching a first commercial product, and adoption, revenue and execution all lie ahead. But the combination of a differentiated “remove the data” approach, a Snowflake integration, and a sector under regulatory and competitive pressure to act gives the story unusual relevance for its size. The quarters ahead — customer adoption, follow-on products, and traction across the AIQu™ platform — will show whether the debut converts into durable demand.

Stay ahead of the next Integrated Quantum Technologies milestone — get the full story and updates here.



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SOURCES:

https://www.integratedquantum.com/

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/05/21/3299277/0/en/arqit-quantum-inc-announces-financial-results-for-first-half-of-fiscal-year-2026.html

