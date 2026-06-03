New at Capital Link Shipping: CEO Insights From Heidmar, Star Bulk & GMS

Exclusive Discussions on the Tanker and Dry Bulk Markets and the Ship Recycling Industry

NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link Shipping, The Maritime Intelligence Hub, continues to feature new exclusive executive content with the addition of three new discussions featuring senior leadership from publicly listed shipping companies, Star Bulk Carriers and Heidmar Maritime Holdings, and the leading ship recycling company, GMS, providing timely perspectives on market conditions, corporate strategy, and major industry developments.

Featured this week on Capital Link Shipping are:

Pankaj Khanna, CEO of Heidmar Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ: HMR), discussing the company's strong first-quarter performance, earnings growth, expansion strategy, and outlook for the tanker market.

Hamish Norton, President of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK), sharing insights on dry bulk market fundamentals, fleet strategy, shareholder returns, and opportunities shaping the sector in 2026.

Anil Sharma, Founder & CEO of GMS, discussing the OFAC GMS Breakthrough, the Shadow Fleet, & Safe Recycling.

Chris Robertson, Director of LNG Infrastructure & Maritime Shipping – Deutsche Bank Securities

Pavlos Fakinos, Freight Market Analyst, Allied Shipbroking



Insights featured last week include:

Mr. Aristidis Alafouzos, CEO of Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE: ECO) (OSE: OET) discusses Okeanis Eco Tankers Navigating Record Tanker Markets

Mr. Mads Peter Zacho, CEO of Navigator Gas (NYSE: NVGS) discusses Energy Disruption, Company Strategy and Petrochemical Gases Shipping Markets

Mr. Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) discusses Euroseas Fleet Expansion as Profits Fuel Growth



The discussions are part of Capital Link Shipping's ongoing Industry Insights series, which provides direct access to the views of industry leaders, executives, analysts, and decision-makers across the global maritime sector.

Available free of charge through Capital Link Shipping, these discussions complement a growing library of executive interviews, webinars, podcasts, market commentary, and industry analysis designed to provide valuable intelligence to shipping professionals, investors, and the broader public.

A Growing Maritime Intelligence Platform

Launched recently as a comprehensive maritime information hub, Capital Link Shipping brings together market intelligence, industry data, executive insights, and thought leadership across the global shipping and capital markets ecosystem.

The platform provides access to:

Company & Industry News



Capital Markets Information, including U.S.-listed shipping company news, stock prices, SEC filings, earnings calendars, Capital Link Maritime Indices, and maritime bond market information.



Shipping Market Data, including Baltic Indices, freight rates, FFAs, asset values, and market intelligence across Dry Bulk, Tankers, Containers, and Gas shipping.



Shipbroker Reports from leading industry participants.



Expert Insights, including webinars, podcasts, executive interviews, articles, and industry discussions.

Weekly and Monthly Market Updates

The platform also features regular market updates from leading industry experts, including:

Chris Robertson, Director of LNG Infrastructure & Maritime Shipping – Deutsche Bank Securities



Angelica Kemene, Head of Market, Climate & ESG Strategy – Optima Shipping Services



Pavlos Fakinos, Freight Analyst – Allied Shipbroking



James Cirenza, Managing Director – DNB Markets

Capital Link Shipping was created to serve as an accessible resource for maritime professionals, investors, researchers, students, and anyone seeking a deeper understanding of the shipping industry's role in global trade and capital markets.

Access to the platform is complimentary.

Visit www.CapitalLinkShipping.com and register free to access the latest executive discussions, market intelligence, and industry insights.

About Capital Link

Capital Link, headquartered in New York, is an international investor relations, financial communications, and advisory firm with a strategic focus on the shipping, maritime, energy, commodities, and financial sectors.

The company provides investor relations and corporate communications services to publicly listed and private companies, helping clients enhance market visibility, strengthen investor engagement, and broaden access to the global investment community. Capital Link has offices in New York, London, Athens, and Oslo and is a data partner of the Baltic Exchange.

Capital Link is also recognized for organizing leading investor and industry conferences, executive forums, webinars, and digital media initiatives that connect companies with institutional investors, analysts, banks, and industry stakeholders worldwide.

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