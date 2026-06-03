Media Advisory -- One New Name Being Added to MADD Canada’s New Brunswick Memorial Monument

MONCTON, New Brunswick, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The families and friends of innocent victims killed in alcohol and drug-related crashes will gather for a special ceremony of Hope and Dedication at MADD Canada’s New Brunswick Memorial Monument.

The beautiful granite Monument, located at Fairhaven Memorial Gardens in Moncton, is etched with the names of 59 victims, including one new name added this year: Robert Goguen, killed on May 22, 2022.

Media are invited to attend the ceremony. Interviews with guests will be available upon request.

Date & Time: Saturday, June 6, 2026 at 11 a.m. Location: Fairhaven Memorial Gardens, 1177 Salisbury Rd., Moncton, New Brunswick Guests: Meg Wetmore, MADD Canada Atlantic Region Victim Services Manager

Sgt. Bruno Labbé, Codiac Regional RCMP General Duty Patrol





“Memorial ceremonies like this are important because they ensure victims are never forgotten and families know they are not alone,” said Tanya Hansen Pratt, National President of MADD Canada. “While we honour those who were killed, we also renew our call for every driver to make responsible choices and help prevent more tragedies on our roads, waterways and trails.”

Since 2009, MADD Canada has established Memorial Monuments for victims of alcohol and drug-related crashes in Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, New Brunswick, Quebec, and Ontario. Ceremonies are held each year to unveil new names added to the Monuments and to pay tribute to all victims. MADD Canada is excited the Prince Edward Island Monument will be unveiled soon and the organization is currently working to establish a Memorial Monument in British Columbia.

To RSVP for the event, contact:

Meg Wetmore, MADD Canada Atlantic Victim Services Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 225 or mwetmore@madd.ca

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca