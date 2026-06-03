From the Runway to Orbit: icMercury Expands Public Participation in Space Through Art, Culture, and Communications

MIAMI, FL, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interstellar Communication Holdings announced continued progress across its icMercury platform, highlighting both cultural engagement at Miami Swim Week and ongoing satellite communications activities supported through HADES-SA.

On May 30, 2026, representatives of icMercury’s Art to the Moon project participated in Miami Swim Week through a collaboration with Dr. Jessica Konopka and EMPRESSE ATELIER. The presentation brought together designers, artists, and first-time participants in a runway experience centered on openness, collaboration, and cross-field participation.

As part of the event, participants appeared on the runway wearing artwork created by digital art pioneer Laurence Gartel, whose work explores the intersection of technology, media, and imagination. The presentation took place along the Miami waterfront, reflecting icMercury’s broader effort to connect space-related activities with contemporary cultural environments.

At the same time, icMercury continues to advance its space-based communications activities through a new partnership with Scottish satellite company, Spinning Around. Spinning Around’s PocketQube satellite, HADES-SA / SpinnyONE, is a platform that enables digital messaging, image transmission, and community participation through amateur radio networks.

The satellite, manufactured by Hydra Space, supports text messaging, digital voice communications, and SSDV image transmission, allowing radio enthusiasts and space participants around the world to receive content directly from orbit. Through activities such as “Catch a Message from Space,” icMercury seeks to make space missions more accessible and interactive.

“As a continuation of HADES-ICM, we can maintain continuity for the existing user base by implementing the messaging application on a different satellite platform,” said Pablo Durbán, CEO of Hydra Space, manufacturing partner of icMercury. “HADES-SA / SpinnyONE is already providing an operational pathway for ongoing activity, and we can integrate the same software into a future satellite mission planned in September with Space X Falcon 9, including compatibility with amateur radio bands. This approach extends the overall system capability while expanding opportunities for participation and engagement in space communications.”

“Spinning Around is delighted to partner with icMercury to support their mission to inspire and empower everyone to explore and understand the wonders of space”, said Alastair Broom, CEO of Spinning Around. “Building on the success of icMercury’s HADES-ICM relay broadcasts, we’re delighted to add pictures from the camera onboard HADES-SA / SpinnyONE for enthusiasts to access, download and engage in their love for space”.

“Participating in Miami Swim Week was a truly rewarding experience,” said Dr. Jessica Konopka. “It was inspiring to see art, fashion, wellness, and space innovation come together in a way that engaged and empowered people. icMercury is creating a unique platform that connects creative communities with the excitement of space exploration, giving individuals the opportunity to be part of something meaningful while celebrating human creativity, innovation, and imagination.”

About Interstellar Communication Holdings Inc.

Interstellar Communication Holdings, Inc. is a Florida-registered holding company that connects and consolidates space-related companies, enabling entrepreneurs and investors to tap into the vast potential of the universe.

Through its operating platform, icMercury, the Company develops and operates integrated space-related activities spanning satellite services, software platforms, cultural programs, and capital market participation.

For more information, please visit www.icmercury.com.



About icMercury

icMercury is the operating platform of Interstellar Communication Holdings, Inc., designed to make space participation more accessible, engaging, and connected.

Through icMercury, users and organizations can explore space-related activities through PocketQube satellite missions, digital communities, cultural programs, and industry collaborations. The platform combines satellite services, software tools, public engagement, and capital market participation into an integrated ecosystem connected to the emerging space economy.

About Spinning Around

Spinning Around, based in Scotland, UK, offers variable gravity experimentation environments to Life Scientists, such as Biotech and Pharmaceutical companies, using satellites in Low Earth Orbit. Tech demonstrator PocketQube satellite SpinnyONE was launched in March 2026 aboard SpaceX Transporter-16 to prove and de-risk the foundational satellite hardware and software.

About Hydra Space

Hydra Space, based in Madrid (Spain), builds affordable space technology, allowing agile access to orbit and efficient communications. Hydra has built and launched more than 14 satellites allowing multiple customers to benefit from Hydra ability to go from idea to orbit in months.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as other non-historical matters, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These can be identified by words like "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "plan," "predict," and similar terms. While Interstellar Communication Holdings believes these expectations are reasonable, they cannot be guaranteed, and actual results may differ due to various factors, including market conditions. Such statements reflect Interstellar Communication Holdings' current plans and beliefs as of the date made. Investors should not place undue reliance on them. Interstellar Communication Holdings is not obligated to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Contact:

General Inquiries: info@icmercury.com

Investor Relations: Seda Hewitt — ir@icmercury.com