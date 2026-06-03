Safetrust Hosts Expert Briefing on Aliro: The Enterprise Standard for Certificate-Based Physical Identity

DALLAS, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join Safetrust technology and deployment experts for a virtual introduction to Aliro, the open industry standard for physical access credentials.

What You’ll Learn

How Aliro’s certificate-based protocol delivers true multi-vendor interoperability and unified mobile + physical identity

Practical migration strategies to layer Aliro onto existing infrastructure with zero disruption

Cross-organizational identity federation without sharing secrets

Alignment with enterprise PKI, Zero Trust, and post-quantum readiness

Real adoption challenges and why the next 12–24 months are the critical decision window



Why You Should Attend

Proprietary PACS systems create vendor lock-in and limit scalability. Aliro shifts the model to customer-owned, interoperable identity orchestration, giving enterprises control across people, places, and systems.

Aliro Decoded: What Enterprise Security and Identity Leaders Need to Know Before 2027

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM PT (2:00 PM ET)

Format: 45-minute virtual briefing + Q&A

Led By: CTO Jason Hart and VP Advanced Systems Will Holderness



Register Now

“What makes Aliro different isn't just interoperability. It's that organizations can now extend trusted identity across facilities, vendors, and use cases without ever sharing a secret. One credential implementation covers mobile and physical access, works across mixed hardware environments, and authenticates in milliseconds. That's not an upgrade to the old model. That's a different security model.”

— Catherine Carducci, Product Manager, Aliro, Safetrust

About Safetrust

Safetrust is a global leader in secure identity and access technology, delivering mobile credentialing, cloud-based identity orchestration, and advanced security solutions for enterprise and government customers worldwide. Through open architecture and standards-based design, Safetrust enables trusted identity experiences across physical and digital environments. For more information, visit safetrust.com .

Media Contact