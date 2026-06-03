Flosum Updates Backup & Archive Solution for Salesforce with Legal Hold, Flexible Retention, and Faster Recovery

San Ramon, CA, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flosum, the leading end-to-end DevOps, data management, and data protection platform for Salesforce, today announced a comprehensive update to Flosum Backup & Archive, its enterprise backup, recovery, and archival solution for Salesforce. The update, rolling out to existing customers, delivers significant gains in performance, visibility, and governance, giving Salesforce teams more precise control over how their data is backed up, archived, retained, and recovered.

Update at a glance

The latest update to Flosum Backup & Archive introduces:

60% faster restore times across backup and archival operations

across backup and archival operations Reduced Recovery Point Objective (RPO) and Recovery Time Objective (RTO) times for faster recovery and tighter data protection windows

for faster recovery and tighter data protection windows Deeper visibility into previous versions of backed-up and archived data

into previous versions of backed-up and archived data Multi-language support for distributed teams operating across global deployments

for distributed teams operating across global deployments Legal hold controls to prevent deletion or modification of specific data for compliance and litigation

to prevent deletion or modification of specific data for compliance and litigation Expanded archival controls for finer governance over what is archived, when, and for how long

for finer governance over what is archived, when, and for how long 100% coverage for all component types (data types, data elements, etc.) across the full Salesforce data estate

(data types, data elements, etc.) across the full Salesforce data estate Deeper support for data hierarchy , with policies that follow parent-child relationships across complex datasets

, with policies that follow parent-child relationships across complex datasets An enhanced retention policy framework with more flexible, rule-based configurations

Why this update matters

As enterprises face mounting pressure from regulators, auditors, and internal risk functions, the ability to govern Salesforce data at a granular level has become a defining requirement. This update directly addresses that requirement, expanding what customers can control, how quickly they can recover, and how confidently they can demonstrate compliance across complex, distributed data estates.

“Our customers tell us their Salesforce data has become one of their most regulated and most scrutinized assets,” said Girish Jashnani, CEO at Flosum. “This update strengthens Flosum Backup & Archive with the granular, evidence-ready controls modern compliance, legal, and risk teams expect, including legal hold, flexible retention, and consistent policy across the full data hierarchy. And it makes recovery itself measurably faster, so when something does go wrong, our customers are back up and running with minimal disruption.”

Faster recovery and stronger performance

The update brings drastically improved system performance across backup and archival operations, along with major reductions in Recovery Point Objective (RPO) and Recovery Time Objective (RTO) times. The result is faster recovery and tighter data protection windows for organizations operating at scale.

Greater visibility and global accessibility

Flosum Backup & Archive customers now have deeper visibility into previous versions of backed-up and archived data, making historical records easier to locate, review, and restore. The update also introduces multi-language support, allowing distributed teams across global deployments to operate the platform in their preferred language.

Granular data management

The update expands governance capabilities with new and enhanced controls:

Legal hold controls that prevent the deletion or modification of specific data for compliance and litigation purposes.

that prevent the deletion or modification of specific data for compliance and litigation purposes. Expanded archival controls for finer governance over what is archived, when, and for how long.

for finer governance over what is archived, when, and for how long. Support for all component types , ensuring consistent policy application across the full data estate.

, ensuring consistent policy application across the full data estate. Deeper support for data hierarchy, enabling policies to follow parent-child relationships across complex datasets.

A more flexible retention policy framework

The retention policy framework in Flosum Backup & Archive has been substantially enhanced, offering more flexible, rule-based configurations to help organizations meet evolving business and regulatory requirements.

Availability

The new capabilities are part of Flosum’s ongoing platform investment and are included for existing Flosum Backup & Archive customers at no additional cost. Customers can learn more by contacting their account team or visiting www.flosum.com.

Frequently asked questions

What is Flosum Backup & Archive?

Flosum Backup & Archive is the enterprise backup, recovery, and archival solution within the Flosum platform for Salesforce. It protects Salesforce data and metadata, supports granular and full-system recovery, and enables long-term retention and compliance.

What’s new in this update to Flosum Backup & Archive?

The update introduces faster backup and archival performance, reduced RPO and RTO times, deeper visibility into previous data versions, multi-language support, legal hold controls, expanded archival controls, support for all Salesforce component types, deeper support for data hierarchy, and an enhanced retention policy framework.

Is the update available to all Flosum Backup & Archive customers?

Yes. The new capabilities are included for existing Flosum Backup & Archive customers.

When is the update available?

The update is available now. For questions, please connect with your account team.

What does the legal hold feature do?

Legal hold prevents the deletion or modification of specific Salesforce data, ensuring it remains preserved and unaltered for compliance, audit, or litigation purposes.

What is Recovery Point Objective (RPO) and Recovery Time Objective (RTO)?

RPO measures the maximum acceptable amount of data loss between backups. RTO measures how quickly systems must be restored after a disruption. Lower RPO and RTO values mean less data loss and faster recovery. This update significantly reduces both for Flosum Backup & Archive customers.

About Flosum

Flosum is the enterprise platform for Salesforce DevOps, data protection, and governance. Built for organizations operating at scale, Flosum unifies change management, backup and recovery, archival, and compliance orchestration into a single secure framework.

Flosum helps Salesforce leaders reduce operational and regulatory risk, strengthen oversight, and govern change with confidence, without slowing innovation. The result is faster, more secure releases, continuous compliance, and the assurance that Salesforce growth never outpaces control.