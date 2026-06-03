Starcoin Foundation Brings Football Community Cup and VIP Pool Party to SEABW 2026 in Bangkok

BANGKOK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starcoin Foundation announced its headline presence at Southeast Asia Blockchain Week (SEABW) 2026, presenting the Football Community Cup and serving as an official Partner of the event's exclusive VIP Pool Party. The two activations brought high-energy entertainment and institutional-grade networking to one of Asia-Pacific's largest Web3 gatherings, while advancing the Foundation's mission of building compliant, institutional-grade on-chain financial systems.





SEABW 2026 drew thousands of global builders, institutional investors, and technology pioneers to Bangkok, reinforcing Thailand's position as a leading hub for Web3 innovation in the region. Starcoin Foundation joined prominent industry names including Odaily, LBank, Xbit, and OffChain in shaping the week's program, using the event to connect with the regional and global crypto community and to advance its work bridging traditional finance (TradFi) and blockchain infrastructure.

SEABW VIP Pool Party

As one of the most anticipated side events on the SEABW calendar, the VIP Pool Party delivered an elite evening set against Bangkok's skyline. Hosted at a luxury rooftop venue with an infinity pool, a gourmet buffet, and premium refreshments, the event brought together Web3 pioneers and creators. Top-tier DJs and a special appearance by viral digital creator @NobodySausage anchored an evening that captured the lifestyle culture SEABW has become known for.

Football Community Cup

Starcoin Foundation also presented a "World Cup-style" community tournament that blended football with Web3 culture in celebration of FIFA. The event featured dynamic 3D characters and interactive football-themed activations, drawing competitive participation from the regional blockchain community and reflecting the youthful, fast-growing crypto scene driving Thailand's Web3 adoption.

Both activations underscored Starcoin Foundation's commitment to community engagement, secure tokenization of real-world assets, and an expanding footprint across the Asia-Pacific blockchain ecosystem. At both events, attendees and media met with the Starcoin Foundation team to discuss compliant tokenization, RWA market opportunities, and the future of on-chain real estate and funds.

About Starcoin Foundation

Starcoin Foundation is a forward-thinking organization dedicated to bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and blockchain infrastructure. Through its broader ecosystem initiatives, the Foundation focuses on driving the secure tokenization of real-world assets and developing compliant, institutional-grade on-chain financial systems.

Media Contact

Starcoin Foundation X (formerly Twitter): @StarcoinGP

Telegram: https://t.me/StarcoinRWA

Website: https://star-coin.org



