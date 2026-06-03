Toll Brothers Announces Haven at Palm Valley Now Selling in Ponte Vedra, Florida

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Haven at Palm Valley, a new gated community in Ponte Vedra, Florida, is now selling by appointment only. Home shoppers can now schedule an appointment to visit the community, which is located at 62 Palm Spring Cove in Ponte Vedra. New construction single-family homes are priced from $1,499,995.

Haven at Palm Valley is an intimate enclave of just 20 homes nestled within the highly desirable St. Johns County School District. The community offers a refined selection of luxury home designs featuring fresh, contemporary architecture and spacious floor plans ranging from over 4,000 square feet. Homes include up to 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and 3-car garages, with personalization options available to match each homeowner's unique lifestyle. This exclusive community is ideally located near pristine beaches, scenic nature preserves, and year-round recreation.





"Haven at Palm Valley exemplifies the luxury and quality for which Toll Brothers is known, offering home shoppers the unique opportunity to personalize their dream home in a serene coastal setting,” said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





Situated just minutes from TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Inn & Club, and Mickler’s Landing, Haven at Palm Valley provides exceptional proximity to world-class golf courses, private beach clubs, and entertainment venues. The community also offers convenient access to shopping and dining opportunities in the Ponte Vedra area.

For more information on Haven at Palm Valley or to schedule an appointment, call 844-871-7466 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)