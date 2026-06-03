American Bus Association CEO Testifies Before House Subcommittee in Support of Buses Utilizing Safety and Environmental Standards Act and National Transportation Standards to Modernize Federal Regulations and to Keep States from Forcing Bus Companies to Deal with a Patchwork of Burdensome Laws

WASHINGTON, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fred Ferguson, President and CEO of the American Bus Association (ABA), testified today before the House Energy and Commerce Committee's Subcommittee on Environment during a hearing titled "Rules of the Road: Examining Legislation to Modernize the Clean Air Act's Mobile Source Requirements."

The hearing examined several proposals to modernize federal transportation regulations, including the soon to be released bipartisan Buses Utilizing Safety and Environmental Standards Act (BUSES Act), legislation designed to establish a uniform national standard governing operational idling for over-the-road buses.

The BUSES Act would create a nationwide framework preventing state and local governments from enforcing bus idling restrictions of less than 15 minutes, a threshold consistent with existing Environmental Protection Agency guidance. The legislation would also prohibit bounty-style enforcement programs that financially reward private citizens for reporting bus idling violations and would prevent local idling violations from triggering federal Clean Air Act citizen lawsuits.

Supporters of the legislation argue that a national standard is necessary because interstate motorcoach operators currently face a confusing patchwork of local regulations that vary significantly from city to city. Industry leaders, labor organizations, tourism stakeholders, and transportation providers have expressed concerns that increasingly restrictive local idling rules create conflicts with federal safety requirements, accessibility obligations, and the operational realities of commercial passenger transportation.

During his testimony, Ferguson highlighted the critical role motorcoaches play in America's transportation network and economy. He noted that the motorcoach industry generated approximately $158 billion in economic impact in 2024, supported nearly 890,000 jobs, and provided affordable transportation options for millions of Americans, particularly seniors, students, military personnel, and residents of rural communities.

Ferguson told lawmakers that while the industry supports efforts to reduce unnecessary emissions, current local enforcement systems are increasingly penalizing operational idling that is necessary for safety, accessibility, passenger comfort, and compliance with federal regulations.

"Motorcoaches are among the most environmentally efficient forms of passenger transportation in the United States," Ferguson testified. "The issue before Congress is not whether unnecessary idling should be reduced. The industry strongly supports reducing unnecessary idling. The question is whether federal law should recognize the distinction between avoidable idling and limited operational idling necessary to satisfy federal safety obligations and safely transport passengers."

Ferguson described how modern motorcoaches rely on engine-powered systems to operate brakes, doors, wheelchair lifts, climate control systems, and federally required safety equipment. He explained that many local anti-idling ordinances establish one- or three-minute limits that are often incompatible with required vehicle inspections, passenger boarding, ADA compliance, and maintaining safe cabin temperatures during extreme weather.

His testimony also focused on the growing impact of local enforcement programs, including New York City's citizen complaint system, which allows private individuals to receive a portion of collected penalties. Ferguson warned that similar enforcement models are beginning to emerge in other jurisdictions and could create significant challenges for interstate transportation providers. Similar opposition to the flawed program can be heard from organizations throughout the country including members of SMART in New Jersey and Delaware.

According to ABA survey data cited during the hearing, some motorcoach operators have already reduced service, declined charter contracts, or reconsidered operations in heavily enforced jurisdictions due to mounting fines, litigation risks, and administrative burdens.

Ferguson urged Congress to adopt a balanced approach that protects environmental goals while recognizing transportation safety requirements, passenger welfare, interstate commerce, and technological realities.

"The BUSES Act is a measured, bipartisan solution that recognizes operational realities without compromising the nation's environmental objectives," Ferguson said. "It protects passengers, supports interstate commerce, promotes regulatory consistency, and preserves one of the nation's cleanest and most efficient forms of mass transportation."

The hearing was convened by Subcommittee Chairman Gary Palmer (R-AL) and Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Brett Guthrie (R-KY) as part of a broader review of federal mobile source regulations under the Clean Air Act.

About the American Bus Association

Founded in 1926, the American Bus Association (ABA) is North America’s leading trade association representing the full spectrum of group travel, domestic tourism, and ground transportation. ABA brings together motorcoach operators, tour companies, manufacturers, travel destinations, attractions, and tourism organizations to connect people with places—and drive the business of travel forward.

ABA delivers best-in-class services to its members through its signature events and programs, including ABA Marketplace—the premier North American travel and group tour show—and a nationally recognized advocacy and regulatory affairs program. ABA’s Bus Industry Safety Council (BISC) is the industry’s foremost resource for safety, compliance, and operational training, while the Driving Force Council serves as the leading voice for workforce development and talent solutions across the industry.

Through its 501(c)(3) affiliate, the ABA Foundation, ABA invests in the future of the industry by supporting scholarships, advancing critical research and data collection, and leading efforts to combat human trafficking on America’s roadways.

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