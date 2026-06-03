PICS INVESTIGATION ALERT: Investigation Launched into PicS N.V., RGRD Law Attorneys Encourage Investors and Potential Witnesses to Contact Law Firm

SAN DIEGO, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is investigating potential violations of United States federal securities laws involving PicS N.V. (NASDAQ: PICS).

If you have information that could assist in the PicS N.V. investigation or if you are a PicS N.V. investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-pics-n-v-investigation-pics.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

THE COMPANY: PicS N.V. operates as a digital financial services company that provides digital wallet and application for individuals and businesses in Brazil. In January 2026, PicS N.V. conducted its initial public offering, raising more than $400 million by selling shares at $19.

THE REVELATION: On March 19, 2026, PicS N.V. disclosed that it “implemented a stricter policy to accelerate the classification of renegotiated non-performing exposures from Stage 2 to Stage 3. During the quarter, R$590 million of Stage 2 portfolio balances were reclassified to Stage 3, resulting in an ECL increase of R$88 million in the quarter.” On this news, the price of PicS N.V. stock fell more than 22%.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig.

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Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Michael Albert

Ken Dolitsky

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800/851-7783

info@rgrdlaw.com