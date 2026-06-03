ROHM’s SiC MOSFET Adopted in BBU for AI Servers as HVDC Architectures Advance

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced that its 750 V SiC MOSFET has been adopted in a BBU (Battery Backup Unit) for AI server power supplies. With the rise of generative AI, AI server power systems are shifting to higher voltages and rapidly transitioning to HVDC (high-voltage direct current) architectures. In this environment, ROHM’s device was selected as a SiC power device that supports next-generation power supply systems.

As GPUs continue to deliver higher performance and generative AI adoption expands, data center power consumption is increasing rapidly. To address this issue, the industry is moving toward HVDC architectures to reduce power transmission losses. In these high-power, high-voltage environments, BBUs and CUs (Capacitor Units), which compensate power at the server-rack level, are playing an increasingly important role in protecting systems and massive volumes of data in the event of abnormalities such as power outages or momentary interruptions.

The adopted product is the SCT4013DLL, a 750 V SiC MOSFET that is installed in the power supply section of a ±400 V power architecture for AI servers. Leveraging the characteristics of SiC, this product offers high-temperature tolerance with a maximum junction temperature (Tj) of 175°C, enabling stable operation even in BBUs where heat generation increases as voltages and power density rise.

In next-generation 800 VDC power architectures, the supply voltage delivered to the battery pack inside the BBU is approximately 560 V. For this reason, ROHM’s 750 V rated SiC MOSFETs can also be used in these systems.

HVDC power supplies for next-generation AI servers require backup systems capable of controlling high voltages and large currents instantly, with minimal power loss in the event of an abnormality. To meet these demanding requirements, SiC power devices that combine high voltage capability, low loss, and high-temperature tolerance are expected to serve as key devices at the core of power control.

Looking ahead to continued growth in the AI server and data center markets, ROHM will further strengthen the development and supply of power devices using SiC, GaN, and silicon. ROHM will also contribute to higher power efficiency and the realization of a sustainable society by proposing solutions that combine these power devices with analog ICs and other technologies.

EcoSiC™ Brand

EcoSiC™ is a brand of devices that utilize silicon carbide (SiC), which is attracting attention in the power device field for performance that surpasses silicon (Si). ROHM independently develops technologies essential for the evolution of SiC, from wafer fabrication and production processes to packaging, and quality control methods. At the same time, we have established an integrated production system throughout the manufacturing process, solidifying our position as a leading SiC supplier.

*EcoSiC™ is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.

Related Information

ROHM provides information on SiC power devices on ROHM’s website, including a convenient “Easy Part Finder” feature for selecting products based on specified conditions, as well as design models that support evaluation and implementation. Please refer to the following for technical materials and related resources.

• Application Note: 4th Generation SiC MOSFETs Discrete Package: Characteristics and Precautions for Circuit Design

• Application Note: Application Benefits of Using 4th Generation SiC MOSFETs

• White Paper: ROHM’s 800 VDC Architecture Solutions for AI Servers

• Special Dialogue: Data Center Power Constraints Intensify Why Delta and ROHM Are Doubling Down on High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC)

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Contact:

Heike Mueller

ROHM Semiconductor

hmueller@rohmsemiconductor.com

+1-408-720-1900

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