Photronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BROOKFIELD, Conn., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today announced it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
Bank of America Global Technology Conference
Date: June 4, 2026
Location: San Francisco
Three Part Advisors East Coast IDEAS Conference
Date: June 10, 2026
Location: New York City
DA Davidson Technology & Consumer Conference
Date: June 11, 2026
Location: Nashville
Singular Research Las Vegas Invitational Conference
Date: June 15, 2026
Location: Las Vegas
About Photronics
Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 56 years. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.
For Further Information:
Ted Moreau
VP, Investor Relations
tmoreau@photronics.com