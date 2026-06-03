Photronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BROOKFIELD, Conn., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today announced it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Bank of America Global Technology Conference

Date: June 4, 2026

Location: San Francisco

Three Part Advisors East Coast IDEAS Conference

Date: June 10, 2026

Location: New York City

DA Davidson Technology & Consumer Conference

Date: June 11, 2026

Location: Nashville

Singular Research Las Vegas Invitational Conference

Date: June 15, 2026

Location: Las Vegas

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 56 years. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

For Further Information:

Ted Moreau

VP, Investor Relations

tmoreau@photronics.com