Alignment Healthcare Named to the Fortune 1000 2026 List for Second Consecutive Year

ORANGE, Calif., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) has been named to the Fortune 1000® 2026 list for the second consecutive year, rising more than 196 positions to No. 791 among the largest U.S. public companies by total revenue. This jump reflects the company’s continued growth, strong financial performance and accelerating momentum in delivering senior-focused healthcare.

In fiscal year 2025, Alignment generated $3.95 billion in total revenue, a 46.1% increase over the previous year. Revenue growth was driven by an increase in membership over the same period and supported by the strength of Alignment’s clinical model. Last year, the company debuted at No. 987 on the list.

“We are honored to be recognized on the Fortune 1000 list for the second consecutive year and to have been named earlier this year to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list,” said John Kao, chairman and CEO. “Together, these recognitions reflect both the strength of our business and how we are building it – delivering high-quality care and meaningful benefits in a way that remains affordable for the seniors we serve.”

Founded in 2013, Alignment serves approximately 284,800 seniors across five states as of March 31, with more than 100% of members enrolled in 4-star or higher-rated plans for 2026.1 Its success is powered by a unique combination of 24/7 concierge support, integrated care delivery and proprietary AI-enabled technology designed to improve health outcomes and simplify the care experience.

The Fortune 1000 list is an annual ranking of the largest public U.S. companies by revenue. Alignment was one of seven companies included in Fortune’s Healthcare: Insurance and Managed Care category and was the only company exclusively focused on Medicare Advantage. The full list is available at https://fortune.com/fortune500.

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com.

About Fortune

Fortune is the premier global media company for global business leaders, built on a 96-year-old legacy of trusted, award-winning journalism. Independently owned, Fortune tells the story of business, spanning legacy companies to the world's new generation of innovators. Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable, in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum, Fortune Brainstorm Tech, and Fortune Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

Media Contact

Jerry Slowey

publicrelations@ahcusa.com

1 Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.