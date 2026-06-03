3D Systems Announces Proposed Public Offering

ROCK HILL, S.C., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) (“3D Systems”) announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of $40 million of its common stock. All of the shares of common stock are to be offered by 3D Systems. In addition, 3D Systems intends to grant the underwriters an option to purchase an additional amount of shares of common stock equal to up to 15% of the common stock sold in the public offering at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is subject to market conditions and other factors, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Needham & Company and Craig-Hallum are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the ”SEC”) and declared effective on May 27, 2026. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website free of charge at www.sec.gov. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus can also be obtained, when available, free of charge from either of the joint book-running managers for the offering: Needham & Company, LLC, 250 Park Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10177, Attn: Prospectus Department, prospectus@needhamco.com or by telephone at (800) 903-3268; or Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 323 N Washington Ave., Suite 300, Minneapolis, MN 55401, by telephone at (612) 334-6300 or by email at prospectus@chlm.com. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About 3D Systems

Nearly 40 years ago, Chuck Hull’s curiosity and desire to improve the way products were designed and manufactured gave birth to 3D printing, 3D Systems, and the additive manufacturing industry. Since then, that same spark continues to ignite the 3D Systems team as we work side-by-side with our customers to change the way industries innovate. As a full-service solutions partner, we deliver industry-leading 3D printing technologies, materials and software to high-value markets such as medical and dental; aerospace, space and defense; transportation and motorsports; AI infrastructure; and durable goods. Each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise and passion of our employees who endeavor to achieve our shared goal of Transforming Manufacturing for a Better Future.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding 3D Systems’ expectations regarding the completion of the proposed offering. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that the proposed offering discussed above will be consummated on the terms described or at all. Completion of the proposed offering and the terms thereof are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of 3D Systems, including market conditions, failure of customary closing conditions and the risk factors and other matters set forth in its periodic filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.

Investor Contact: investor.relations@3dsystems.com

Media Contact: press@3dsystems.com