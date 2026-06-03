Monthly information on share capital and company voting rights

 | Source: Cellectis Inc. Cellectis Inc.

PARIS, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Listing market: Euronext Growth

ISIN code: FR0010425595

DateTotal number of shares
in the capital		Total number of voting rights
05/31/2026100,691,658106,134,467


For further information on Cellectis, please contact:

Media contacts:
Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, + 33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, media@cellectis.com
Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO, +33 (0)7 76 77 46 93

Investor Relations contact:
Arthur Stril, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Business Officer, investors@cellectis.com

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voting rights CAR T biopharma

Attachments

Voting_Rights_PR_May_2026_EN
GlobeNewswire

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