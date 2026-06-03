Aspen Aerogels Named a 2025 Supplier of the Year by General Motors

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) (“Aspen” or the “Company”), a technology leader in aerogel-based sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced that it has been named a 2025 General Motors Supplier of the Year.

The recognition, presented as part of GM’s 34th annual Supplier of the Year awards, highlights Aspen’s innovation and its role in GM’s electric vehicle thermal management strategy.

“We are honored to receive a Supplier of the Year award from General Motors, adding to our Overdrive Award from a few years ago,” said Don Young, President and CEO. “This recognition reflects the ongoing strength of our relationship with GM and the dedication of the Aspen team. We are proud of the role our work continues to play in advancing battery performance as the automotive industry accelerates toward an electrified future.”

“Supplier of the Year is one of those key moments our whole team looks forward to every year because it highlights the partnerships behind every vehicle we build,” commented Shilpan Amin, Senior Vice President, Global Chief Procurement and Supply Chain Officer, General Motors. “The results our suppliers deliver throughout the entire product development cycle are central to our ability to deliver world-class vehicles to our customers. When our suppliers, such as Aspen Aerogels, lean in with us on new technology and flawless execution, we can move faster, compete harder and unlock more value across the entire supply chain.”

About GM’s Supplier of the Year Awards

In 2025, GM’s 34th annual Supplier of the Year and Overdrive awards recognize 103 suppliers spanning 14 countries. These suppliers deliver outstanding performance, partnership, and innovation in support of GM’s global operations. Awardees are selected by a global GM team based on performance across key categories such as safety, innovation, execution, resilience and customer support, along with their alignment to GM’s core values and strategic priorities.

Suppliers that truly exceed expectations receive the coveted Overdrive Award. This recognizes outstanding achievement across GM Global Purchasing & Supply Chain’s key priorities such as innovation, sustainability, resilience and relationships—above and beyond what’s already required to be named Supplier of the Year.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions. The Company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin® products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle ("EV") market. The Company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its Aerogel Technology Platform® into additional high-value markets. Aspen is headquartered in Northborough, Mass. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com.

Investor Relations & Media Contacts:

Neal Baranosky

Phone: (508) 691-1111 x 8

nbaranosky@aerogel.com

Georg Venturatos / Patrick Hall

Gateway Group

Phone: (949) 574-3860

ASPN@gateway-grp.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94f4c1b5-11a3-40d4-95dc-8cdb590220ee