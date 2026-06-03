IDT Corporation Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Record consolidated quarterly gross profit and gross profit margin

Income from operations at NRS, Fintech, and net2phone segments increased by 33%, 29% and 76%, respectively

FY 2026 guidance raised to $150-$152 million in Adjusted EBITDA*

NEWARK, N.J., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of fintech and communications solutions, today reported results for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2026, the three months ended April 30, 2026.

3Q26 CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS

Throughout this release, unless otherwise noted, results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 (3Q26) are compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 (3Q25).

($ in millions except for per share figures)

Revenue +5% to $315.7 from $302.0 Gross Profit +9% to $122.5 from $112.0 Gross Profit Margin +170 bps to 38.8% from 37.1% Income from Operations +12% to $29.8 from $26.6 GAAP EPS +$0.01 to $0.87 from $0.86 Non-GAAP EPS* +$0.04 to $0.94 from $0.90 Adjusted EBITDA +13% to $37.5 from $33.1

*This release discloses certain Non-GAAP financial measures and Key Performance Metrics. Please see the explanations of those measures and metrics, the reasons for their inclusion, and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their closest GAAP measures, at the end of this release.

REMARKS BY SHMUEL JONAS, CEO

“IDT’s year-over-year revenue and earnings growth was again powered by the continued expansion and operating leverage of our three high-margin businesses, paired with another quarter of steady cash generation from our Traditional Communications segment.

“NRS recurring revenue increased 22% and revenue per terminal increased approximately 10% year-over-year driven by Merchant Services and SaaS Fees revenue. We expect both categories will continue driving growth in the coming quarters. After the quarter close, we acquired a controlling stake in OnCore Digital, a digital media brokerage.

“At BOSS Money, our digital channel revenue growth rate accelerated sequentially as we gained market share following implementation of the new federal remittance tax.

“net2phone continued its growth trajectory, helped by strong CCaaS results and ongoing U.S. and Mexico expansion. We are gaining traction with our AI offerings and expect they will become accretive growth drivers in fiscal year 2027. All net2phone offerings will also benefit from the recent release of Integrate by net2phone. Integrate is an integration layer that enables our clients to easily - through a straightforward, no-code interface - use our offerings with the tools they already work with every day including popular CRMs and ERPs.

“Across our business segments, we are integrating machine learning and AI tools to better understand and meet the expectations of our customers, develop and provide new features, enhance customer service, refine pricing strategies, accelerate product and feature delivery, create marketing campaigns, and streamline back-office operations, to name just a few. We expect that our AI efforts, in some cases, will serve as the basis for AI-based offerings to our customers.”

3Q26 RESULTS BY SEGMENT

National Retail Solutions (NRS)

($ in millions except recurring revenue per terminal. Numbers may not foot due to rounding.) ​ 3Q26 ​ 2Q26 ​ 3Q25 ​ 3Q26-3Q25

(%, ∆) Terminals and payment processing accounts ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Active POS terminals ​ ​ 39,300 ​ ​ 38,900 ​ ​ 35,600 ​ +10 ​% Payment processing accounts ​ ​ 29,200 ​ ​ 28,100 ​ ​ 25,500 ​ +14 % ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Recurring revenue* ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Merchant Services & Other ​ $ 25.8 ​ $ 24.0 ​ $ 19.7 ​ +31 ​% Advertising & Data ​ $ 5.7 ​ $ 9.0 ​ $ 5.9 ​ ​ (3 )% SaaS Fees ​ $ 4.5 ​ $ 4.4 ​ $ 3.9 ​ +17 ​% Total recurring revenue ​ $ 36.0 ​ $ 37.5 ​ $ 29.4 ​ +22 ​% POS Terminal Sales ​ $ 2.0 ​ $ 1.9 ​ $ 1.7 ​ +16 ​% Total revenue ​ $ 38.0 ​ $ 39.4 ​ $ 31.1 ​ +22 ​% ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Monthly average recurring revenue per terminal* ​ $ 307 ​ $ 325 ​ $ 279 ​ +10 ​% ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Gross profit ​ $ 34.3 ​ $ 36.3 ​ $ 28.4 ​ +21 ​% Gross profit margin ​ ​ 90.2 % ​ 92.2 % ​ 91.3 % ​ (110 ) bps SG&A ​ $ 23.4 ​ $ 23.5 ​ $ 20.0 ​ +17 % Technology & development ​ $ 2.7 ​ $ 2.5 ​ $ 2.3 ​ +21 ​% Income from operations ​ $ 8.2 ​ $ 10.2 ​ $ 6.2 ​ +33 ​% Adjusted EBITDA ​ $ 9.8 ​ $ 11.8 ​ $ 7.8 ​ +25 ​% CapEx ​ $ 0.8 ​ $ 1.7 ​ $ 1.9 ​ ​ (59 )%

NRS Take-Aways

NRS added approximately 500 net active terminals and 1,100 net payment processing accounts during 3Q26. Net active terminal additions in 3Q26 reflect the impact of seasonal churn among specialized retailers serving the year-end holidays.

NRS’ ‘Rule of 40’ * score was 50 in 3Q26, indicating a productive balance between growth and profitability.

score was 50 in 3Q26, indicating a productive balance between growth and profitability. Following the quarter close, IDT acquired OnCore Digital. Through the acquisition, NRS will integrate OnCore’s ad tech, demand, and publisher networks with its screen network and first-party transaction data into a more unified offering.

BOSS Money and Fintech Segment

($ in millions except for average revenue per transaction. Numbers may not foot due to rounding.) 3Q26 2Q26 3Q25 3Q26-3Q25

(%, ∆) BOSS Money transactions* 6.9 6.4 6.0 +15 % Digital channel 6.0 5.5 5.0 +20 % Retail channel 0.9 1.0 1.0 (14 )% Fintech segment revenue BOSS Money $ 39.7 $ 36.3 $ 34.4 +15 % Digital channel $ 31.0 $ 26.8 $ 24.5 +27 % Retail channel $ 8.6 $ 9.5 $ 9.9 (13 )% Other $ 5.3 $ 4.9 $ 4.2 +27 % Total Fintech segment revenue $ 45.0 $ 41.2 $ 38.6 +17 % Average BOSS Money revenue per transaction* $ 5.76 $ 5.63 $ 5.74 +0 % Fintech segment Gross profit $ 28.3 $ 25.0 $ 22.6 +25 % Gross profit margin 62.8 % 60.6 % 58.5 % +430 bps SG&A $ 20.2 $ 18.2 $ 16.0 +26 % Technology & development $ 2.5 $ 2.7 $ 2.2 +15 % Income from operations $ 5.6 $ 4.1 $ 4.3 +29 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 6.6 $ 5.6 $ 5.1 +30 % CapEx $ 1.0 $ 1.1 $ 0.8 +20 %

BOSS Money and Fintech Take-Aways:

BOSS Money digital channel send volume * - the amount of principal transferred by BOSS Money customers using the BOSS Money and BOSS Revolution apps - increased by 40% in 3Q26 compared to 3Q25, reflecting increases in both transaction volume and average dollars sent per transaction.

- the amount of principal transferred by BOSS Money customers using the BOSS Money and BOSS Revolution apps - increased by 40% in 3Q26 compared to 3Q25, reflecting increases in both transaction volume and average dollars sent per transaction. The Fintech segment’s year-over-year increases in income from operations and Adjusted EBITDA were driven by BOSS Money’s digital transaction growth, increased revenue and gross margin per digital transaction, and improved economics from other, smaller, businesses within the Fintech segment.

net2phone

($ in millions. Numbers may not foot due to rounding.) ​ 3Q26 ​ 2Q26 ​ 3Q25 ​ 3Q26-3Q25

(%, ∆) Seats ​ ​ 441 ​ ​ 435 ​ ​ 415 ​ +6 ​% ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Revenue ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Subscription revenue* ​ $ 24.0 ​ $ 23.4 ​ $ 21.5 ​ +12 ​% Other ​ $ 0.4 ​ $ 0.4 ​ $ 0.5 ​ ​ (14 )% Total revenue ​ $ 24.4 ​ $ 23.9 ​ $ 22.0 ​ +11 % ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Gross profit ​ $ 19.6 ​ $ 19.3 ​ $ 17.5 ​ +12 ​% Gross profit margin ​ ​ 80.6 % ​ 80.7 % ​ 79.6 % +130 ​bps SG&A ​ $ 14.1 ​ $ 13.9 ​ $ 13.0 ​ +9 ​% Technology & development ​ $ 3.1 ​ $ 3.1 ​ $ 2.9 ​ +5 % Income from operations ​ $ 2.4 ​ $ 2.2 ​ $ 1.4 ​ +76 % Adjusted EBITDA ​ $ 4.1 ​ $ 3.9 ​ $ 3.2 ​ +30 ​% CapEx ​ $ 1.8 ​ $ 1.7 ​ $ 1.4 ​ +30 ​%

net2phone Take-Aways:

Subscription revenue increased faster than seats served, reflecting an increase in CCaaS seats, which generate higher revenue per seat than our UCaaS offerings, augmented by the positive FX impact of strengthening local currencies versus the U.S. dollar in certain Latin American markets.

net2phone generated substantial year-over-year increases in income from operations and Adjusted EBITDA during 3Q26, benefitting from customer acquisition cost discipline and continued operating leverage.

Traditional Communications

($ in millions. Numbers may not foot due to rounding.) 3Q26 2Q26 3Q25 3Q26-3Q25

(%, ∆) Revenue ​ ​ ​ ​ IDT Digital Payments $ 103.9 $ 104.4 $ 102.6 +1 % IDT Global $ 55.6 $ 60.2 $ 50.0 +11 % BOSS Revolution $ 43.4 $ 45.7 $ 51.7 (16 )% Other revenue $ 5.5 $ 5.8 $ 5.8 (6 )% Total revenue $ 208.3 $ 216.1 $ 210.2 (1 )% ​ ​ ​ ​ Gross profit $ 40.3 $ 40.7 $ 43.4 (7 )% Gross profit margin 19.4 % 18.9 % 20.7 % (130 ) bps SG&A $ 17.9 $ 20.3 $ 20.5 (13 )% Technology & development $ 5.6 $ 5.8 $ 5.4 +4 % Income from operations $ 16.7 $ 14.3 $ 17.3 (4 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 19.7 $ 18.8 $ 19.6 +1 % CapEx $ 1.5 $ 1.6 $ 1.3 +17 %

Traditional Communications Take-Away:

IDT continues to minimize Traditional Communications' overhead and improve its cost structure. This effort resulted in a $2.6 million decrease in segment SG&A in 3Q26 compared to the year ago quarter, particularly in employee compensation and legal expense.

OTHER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Consolidated results for all periods presented include corporate overhead. Corporate G&A expense increased 22% to $3.2 million in 3Q26 from $2.7 million in 3Q25, primarily as a result of increased stock-based compensation.

As of April 30, 2026, IDT held $251.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and current debt and equity securities, exclusive of restricted cash. Also as of April 30, 2026, current assets totaled $592.7 million and current liabilities totaled $308.0 million. IDT had no outstanding debt at quarter end.

Net cash provided by operating activities in 3Q26 was $18.5 million compared to $75.7 million in 3Q25. Exclusive of changes in customer funded deposits at IDT’s Fintech segment businesses, adjusted net cash provided by operating activities* in 3Q26 was $16.0 million compared to $66.1 million in 3Q25. The decline in operating cash generation is due entirely to working capital timing, as 3Q26 ended on a Thursday which, along with Friday, is typically when cash levels are lowest because of prepaid weekend funding requirements for the BOSS Money and IDT Digital Payments businesses.

Capital expenditures decreased to $5.1 million in 3Q26 from $5.4 million in 3Q25.

During 3Q26, IDT repurchased approximately 84,000 shares of its Class B common stock for $4.0 million. For the nine months ended April 30, 2026, IDT repurchased approximately 391,000 shares for $19.0 million.

FY 2026 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

IDT is increasing its previous FY 2026 guidance for consolidated Adjusted EBITDA from $147-$149 million to $150-$152 million. At the midpoint, the updated guidance represents an increase of 15% from FY 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $131.7 million.

Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income and income from operations for all periods presented are included in the Non-GAAP reconciliations provided at the end of this release.

DIVIDEND

IDT’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of IDT Class A and Class B Common stock payable on June 18, 2026 to stockholders of record as of June 9, 2026.

IDT EARNINGS ANNOUNCEMENT INFORMATION

This release is available for download in the “Investors & Media” section of the IDT Corporation website (https://www.idt.net/investors-and-media) and has been filed on a current report (Form 8-K) with the SEC.

IDT will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:30 PM Eastern this evening with management’s discussion of results followed by Q&A with investors. To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial 1-877-545-0523 (toll-free from the US) or 1-973-528-0016 (international) and provide the following access code: 181062.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through June 17th, 2026. To access the call replay, dial 1-877-481-4010 (toll-free from the US) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) and provide this replay passcode: 54085. The replay will also be accessible via streaming audio at the IDT investor relations website.

ABOUT IDT CORPORATION

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech and communications solutions through a portfolio of synergistic businesses: National Retail Solutions ’ (NRS) point-of-sale (POS) platform enables independent retailers to process transactions and operate more effectively while providing advertisers and marketers with reach into underserved consumer markets; BOSS Money facilitates innovative international remittances and fintech payments solutions; net2phone provides businesses with unified communications and AI-driven workflow solutions to enhance customer experience at scale; IDT Digital Payments and the BOSS Revolution calling service make sharing prepaid products and services and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable; and, IDT Global and IDT Express enable communications services to provision and manage international voice and SMS messaging.

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

CONTACT

IDT Corporation Investor Relations

Bill Ulrey

william.ulrey@idt.net

973-438-3838

IDT CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

April 30, 2026 July 31, 2025 (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 214,957 $ 226,505 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 128,385 115,327 Debt securities 26,557 21,649 Equity investments 9,913 5,637 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $8,039 at April 30, 2026 and $9,097 at July 31, 2025 41,750 44,932 Settlement assets, net of reserve of $1,816 at April 30, 2026 and $1,367 at July 31, 2025 35,033 28,014 Disbursement prefunding 96,396 37,097 Prepaid expenses 8,889 12,440 Other current assets 30,829 28,702 Total current assets 592,709 520,303 Property, plant, and equipment, net 41,010 38,869 Goodwill 26,600 26,488 Other intangibles, net 4,177 5,056 Equity investments 5,879 6,658 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,247 1,878 Deferred income tax assets, net 18,200 18,790 Other assets 8,207 8,161 Total assets $ 698,029 $ 626,203 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 15,229 $ 19,435 Accrued expenses 90,548 97,295 Deferred revenue 26,207 27,726 Customer fund deposits 130,081 114,708 Settlement liabilities 17,125 13,922 Other current liabilities 28,846 19,910 Total current liabilities 308,036 292,996 Operating lease liabilities 621 1,103 Other liabilities 926 1,688 Total liabilities 309,583 295,787 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 12,022 11,459 Equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized shares - 10,000; no shares issued - - Class A common stock, $.01 par value; authorized shares - 35,000; 3,272 shares issued and 1,574 shares outstanding at April 30, 2026 and July 31, 2025 33 33 Class B common stock, $.01 par value; authorized shares - 200,000; 28,564 and 28,528 shares issued and 23,290 and 23,656 shares outstanding at April 30, 2026 and July 31, 2025, respectively 285 285 Additional paid-in capital 317,474 308,111 Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 1,698 and 1,698 shares of Class A common stock and 5,274 and 4,872 shares of Class B common stock at April 30, 2026 and July 31, 2025, respectively (163,380 ) (143,853 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,809 ) (16,569 ) Retained earnings 217,284 157,124 Total IDT Corporation stockholders' equity 357,887 305,131 Noncontrolling interests 18,537 13,826 Total equity 376,424 318,957 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity $ 698,029 $ 626,203





IDT CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, Nine Months Ended April 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues $ 315,713 $ 301,985 $ 958,981 $ 914,901 Direct cost of revenues 193,210 190,023 597,022 583,201 Gross profit 122,503 111,962 361,959 331,700 Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative 78,843 72,267 231,696 214,039 Technology and development 13,944 12,744 41,698 38,115 Severance 107 190 538 600 Other operating (income) expense, net (180 ) 175 67 403 Total operating expenses 92,714 85,376 273,999 253,157 Income from operations 29,789 26,586 87,960 78,543 Interest income 1,561 1,566 4,909 4,347 Other income, net 904 2,608 623 2,533 Income before income taxes 32,254 30,760 93,492 85,423 Provision for income taxes (8,507 ) (7,798 ) (22,825 ) (21,766 ) Net income 23,747 22,962 70,667 63,657 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,134 ) (1,270 ) (5,744 ) (4,448 ) Net income attributable to IDT Corporation $ 21,613 $ 21,692 $ 64,923 $ 59,209 Earnings per share attributable to IDT Corporation common stockholders: Basic $ 0.87 $ 0.86 $ 2.59 $ 2.35 Diluted $ 0.87 $ 0.86 $ 2.59 $ 2.34 Weighted-average number of shares used in calculation of earnings per share: Basic 24,893 25,165 25,041 25,177 Diluted 24,915 25,249 25,054 25,312 (i) Stock-based compensation included in total operating expenses $ 2,420 $ 946 $ 8,783 $ 2,720





IDT CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended April 30, (in thousands) 2026 2025 Operating activities: ​ ​ Net income $ 70,667 $ 63,657 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: ​ ​ Depreciation and amortization 16,054 15,702 Deferred income taxes 561 18,902 Provision for credit losses and reserve for settlement assets 3,466 4,465 Stock-based compensation expense 8,783 2,720 Other 1,316 1,735 Change in operating assets and liabilities: ​ ​ Trade accounts receivable 934 (4,206 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets, and other assets 4,278 7,424 Settlement assets and disbursement prefunding (66,838 ) (16,799 ) Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses, settlement liabilities, other current liabilities, and other liabilities (2,374 ) (19,486 ) Customer fund deposits 12,101 25,327 Deferred revenue (2,285 ) (3,382 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 46,663 96,059 Investing activities: ​ ​ Capital expenditures (17,070 ) (15,507 ) Purchase of equity investments (1,650 ) - Purchase of convertible preferred stock in equity method investment - (926 ) Purchases of debt securities and equity securities (42,981 ) (29,083 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of debt and equity securities 34,607 35,005 Net cash used in investing activities (27,094 ) (10,511 ) Financing activities: ​ ​ Dividends paid (4,763 ) (4,036 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (90 ) (100 ) Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility 21,421 24,551 Repayments on borrowings under revolving credit facility (21,421 ) (24,551 ) Proceeds from borrowings 185 - Repayments of borrowings (100 ) - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 200 - Repurchases of Class B common stock (19,526 ) (17,773 ) Net cash used in financing activities (24,094 ) (21,909 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 6,035 3,982 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents 1,510 67,621 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 341,832 255,456 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 343,342 $ 323,077 ​ ​ Supplemental cash flow information ​ ​ ​ ​ Cash paid during the period for: ​ ​ Income taxes paid $ 14,151 $ - ​ ​ Non-Cash Financing Activities ​ ​ Shares of the Company's Class B common stock issued to executive officer for bonus $ - $ 1,824 Value of the Company's DSUs exchanged for National Retail Solutions shares $ 3,547 $ 442

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 and 2025

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), IDT also disclosed (a) Adjusted EBITDA for 3Q26, 2Q26, and 3Q25, among other quarters (b) non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (Non-GAAP EPS) for 3Q26 and 3Q25 (c) NRS’ ‘Rule of 40’ score for 3Q26 and (d) non-GAAP adjusted net cash provided by or used in operating activities for 3Q26 and 3Q25. These are non-GAAP financial measures intended to provide useful information that supplements IDT’s or the respective segment’s results in accordance with GAAP. The following explains these terms and their respective reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Generally, a non-GAAP measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

IDT’s measure of Adjusted EBITDA starts with net income from operations in accordance with GAAP and adds depreciation and amortization, severance expense, stock-based compensation, and other operating expenses, and deducts other operating income.

IDT’s measure of Non-GAAP EPS is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by the diluted weighted-average shares. IDT’s measure of non-GAAP net income starts with net income attributable to IDT in accordance with GAAP and adds severance expense, stock-based compensation, and other operating expenses, and deducts other operating income. These additions and subtractions are non-cash and/or non-routine items in the relevant fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2025 periods.

Management believes that IDT’s Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP EPS are measures which provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses and non-routine gains and losses that may not be indicative of IDT’s or the respective segment’s core operating results. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, as a relevant indicator of core operational strengths in its financial and operational decision making. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP EPS to evaluate operating performance in relation to IDT’s competitors. Disclosure of these financial measures may be useful to investors in evaluating performance and allow for greater transparency of the underlying supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, IDT has historically reported similar financial measures and believes such measures are commonly used by readers of financial information in assessing performance, therefore the inclusion of comparative numbers provides consistency in financial reporting.

Management refers to Adjusted EBITDA, as well as the GAAP measures income (loss) from operations and net income, on a segment and/or consolidated level to facilitate internal and external comparisons to the segments’ and IDT's historical operating results, in making operating decisions, for budget and planning purposes, and to form the basis upon which management is compensated.

While depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, these expenses primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with long-lived assets acquired or capitalized in prior periods. IDT’s Adjusted EBITDA, which is exclusive of depreciation and amortization, is a useful indicator of its current performance.

Severance expense is excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP EPS. Severance expense is reflective of decisions made by management in each period regarding the aspects of IDT’s and its segments’ businesses to be focused on in light of changing market realities and other factors. While there may be similar charges in other periods, the nature and magnitude of these charges can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of IDT’s core and continuing operations.

Other operating income (expense), net, which is a component of income (loss) from operations, is excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP EPS. Other operating expense, net primarily includes legal fees net of insurance claims related to Straight Path Communications Inc.’s stockholders’ class action, legal settlements, and gains from the write-off of contingent consideration liabilities. From time-to-time, IDT may have gains or incur costs related to non-routine legal, tax, and other matters, however, these various items generally do not occur each quarter. IDT believes the gains and losses from these non-routine matters are not components of IDT’s or the respective segment’s core operating results.

Stock-based compensation recognized by IDT and other companies may not be comparable because of the variety of types of awards as well as the various valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions that are permitted under GAAP. Stock-based compensation is excluded from IDT’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP EPS because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results per share of IDT’s core business with the results of other companies. Stock-based compensation continues to be a significant expense for IDT and an important part of employees’ compensation that impacts their performance.

Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP EPS should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, income (loss) from operations, cash flow from operating activities, net income, basic and diluted earnings per share or other measures of liquidity and financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, IDT’s measurements of Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The ‘Rule of 40’ score is a metric used to evaluate the performance of SaaS and other subscription-based providers. It postulates that a SaaS provider’s revenue growth rate plus its EBITDA margin should equal or exceed 40 percent. The ‘Rule of 40’ is typically used to assess a company's balance between growth and profitability. A total of over 40 is thought to indicate a healthy combination of expansion and financial stability, making it a useful tool for management and investors to gauge the potential for long-term success and make informed decisions about resource allocation and business strategy.

NRS’ ‘Rule of 40’ score is computed by adding (a) the growth rate of NRS’ recurring revenue for the relevant period compared to the corresponding year ago period to (b) NRS’ Adjusted EBITDA margin for the twelve-month period through the end of the current period. NRS’ recurring revenue is calculated by subtracting NRS’ revenue from POS terminal sales from its total GAAP revenue. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure as discussed above. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by GAAP revenue for the relevant period.

IDT’s Non-GAAP adjusted measure of net cash provided by operating activities is calculated by excluding the impact of changes in customer funds deposits held from net cash provided by operating activities. Customer funds deposits represent, for the most part, funds loaded by customers of the various prepaid debit card programs issued under IDT’s wholly-owned bank in Gibraltar. As such, these funds are held for customers and are not available for use by the Company. This adjusted measure of net cash provided by operating activities provides a more meaningful measure of the cash generated by our core business operations, making it a more useful tool for management and investors to evaluate the cash generation of our business operations, and to compare IDT’s cash generation with companies that do not have, or have different levels of, customer deposits. Customer deposits are, by regulation, not available to fund IDT’s operating activities.

Following are reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which are, (a) for Adjusted EBITDA, (i) income (loss) from operations for IDT’s reportable segments and corporate and (ii) net income for IDT on a consolidated basis, and (b) for Non-GAAP EPS, diluted earnings per share. Also following is NRS’ ‘Rule of 40’ score computation including the reconciliation of NRS’ Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, NRS’ income from operations, and IDT’s Non-GAAP adjusted measure of net cash provided by operating activities reconciled to GAAP net cash provided by operating activities.

IDT Corporation

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended 3Q26, 2Q26, and 3Q25

(unaudited) in millions. Figures may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding

Total IDT Corporation

Traditional Comm.

net2phone

NRS

Fintech

Corporate

3Q26 Net income attributable to IDT Corporation $ 21.6 Adjustments: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2.1 ) Net income $ 23.7 Provision for income taxes (8.5 ) Income before income taxes $ 32.3 Interest income, net 1.6 Other expense, net 0.9 Income (loss) from operations $ 29.8 $ 16.7 $ 2.4 $ 8.2 $ 5.6 $ (3.0 ) Depreciation and amortization 5.4 1.8 1.7 1.2 0.7 0.0 Stock-based compensation 2.4 1.2 - 0.4 0.4 0.4 Other operating income, net (0.2 ) 0.0 0.0 0.0 - (0.2 ) Severance expense 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 37.5 $ 19.7 $ 4.1 $ 9.8 $ 6.6 $ (2.8 )





Total IDT Corporation

Traditional Comm.

net2phone

NRS

Fintech

Corporate

2Q26 Net income attributable to IDT Corporation $ 20.9 Adjustments: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1.9 ) Net income $ 22.8 Provision for income taxes (6.2 ) Income before income taxes $ 29.1 Interest income, net 1.6 Other expense, net 0.2 Income (loss) from operations $ 27.2 $ 14.3 $ 2.2 $ 10.2 $ 4.1 $ (3.5 ) Depreciation and amortization 5.4 1.8 1.7 1.2 0.8 - Stock-based compensation 4.3 2.4 - 0.4 0.8 0.7 Other operating expense, net 0.8 0.2 - - - 0.7 Severance expense 0.2 0.1 0.1 - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 38.0 $ 18.8 $ 3.9 $ 11.8 $ 5.6 $ (2.1 )





Total IDT Corporation Traditional Comm. net2phone NRS Fintech Corporate 3Q25 Net income attributable to IDT Corporation $ 21.7 Adjustments: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1.3 ) Net income $ 23.0 Provision for income taxes (7.8 ) Income before income taxes $ 30.8 Interest income, net 1.6 Other expense, net 2.6 Income (loss) from operations $ 26.6 $ 17.3 $ 1.4 $ 6.2 $ 4.3 $ (2.6 ) Depreciation and amortization 5.2 1.9 1.6 1.0 0.7 - Stock-based compensation 0.9 0.3 - 0.6 0.1 - Other operating expense, net 0.2 - 0.2 - - - Severance expense 0.2 0.2 - - - $ - Adjusted EBITDA $ 33.1 $ 19.6 $ 3.2 $ 7.8 $ 5.1 $ (2.6 )

IDT Corporation

Reconciliation of Earnings Per Share (EPS) to Non-GAAP EPS for 3Q26 and 3Q25

(unaudited) in millions, except for per share data. Figures may not foot due to rounding

3Q26 3Q25 ​ ​ ​ ​ Net income attributable to IDT Corporation $ 21.6 $ 21.7 Adjustments (add) subtract: ​ ​ ​ ​ Stock-based compensation (2.4 ) (0.9 ) Severance expense (0.1 ) (0.2 ) Other operating income (expense), net 0.2 (0.2 ) Total adjustments (2.3 ) (1.3 ) Income tax effect of total adjustments (0.6 ) (0.3 ) 1.7 1.0 Non-GAAP net income $ 23.3 $ 22.7 ​ ​ Earnings per share: ​ ​ ​ ​ Basic $ 0.87 $ 0.86 Total adjustments 0.07 0.04 Non-GAAP - basic $ 0.94 $ 0.90 ​ ​ Weighted-average number of shares used in calculation of basic earnings per share 24.9 25.2 ​ ​ ​ ​ Diluted $ 0.87 $ 0.86 Total adjustments 0.07 0.04 Non-GAAP - diluted $ 0.94 $ 0.90 ​ ​ Weighted-average number of shares used in calculation of diluted earnings per share 24.9 25.2

IDT Corporation

NRS’ ‘Rule of 40’ Score

For 3Q26

(unaudited) in millions. Figures may not foot due to rounding

​ ​ ​ ​ Trailing twelve months (TTM) 4Q25 1Q26 2Q26 3Q26 3Q26 Reconciliation of NRS’ Income from Operations to Adjusted EBITDA ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Income from operations $ 5.8 $ 8.9 $ 10.2 $ 8.2 $ 33.2 Depreciation and amortization 1.1 1.1 1.2 1.2 4.6 Stock-based compensation 0.2 0.2 0.4 0.4 1.2 Other operating expense, net 2.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.4 Severance expense 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9.5 $ 10.3 $ 11.8 $ 9.8 $ 41.4





NRS’ ‘Rule of 40’ Score 3Q26 3Q25 NRS recurring revenue $ 36.0 $ 29.4 NRS other revenue 2.0 1.7 NRS total revenue $ 38.0 $ 31.1 NRS recurring revenue growth rate 22 % NRS TTM Adjusted EBITDA (from above) $ 41.4 NRS TTM total revenue $ 148.7 NRS TTM Adjusted EBITDA margin 28 % ‘Rule of 40’ score 50 %

IDT Corporation

Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities for 3Q26 and 3Q25

(unaudited) in millions. Figures may not foot due to rounding

(in millions) Three months ended April 30, 2026 3Q26 3Q25 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 18.5 $ 75.7 Changes in customer deposits $ 2.5 $ 9.6 Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities $ 16.0 $ 66.1

Explanation of Key Performance Metrics

net2phone Subscription Revenue is calculated by subtracting net2phone’s equipment revenue and revenue generated by a legacy SIP trunking offering in Brazil from its revenue in accordance with GAAP. net2phone’s cloud communications and contact center offerings are priced on a per-seat basis, with customers paying based on the number of users in their organization. The number of seats served and subscription revenue trends and comparisons between periods are used in the analysis of net2phone’s revenues and direct cost of revenues and are strong indications of the top-line growth and performance of the business.

NRS’ Monthly Average Recurring Revenue per Terminal is calculated by dividing NRS’ recurring revenue as defined in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures by the average number of active POS terminals during the period. The average number of active POS terminals is calculated by adding the beginning and ending number of active POS terminals during the period and dividing by two. NRS’ recurring revenue divided by the average number of active POS terminals is divided by three when the period is a fiscal quarter. Recurring Revenue and Monthly Average Recurring Revenue per Terminal are useful for comparisons of NRS’ revenue and revenue per customer to prior periods and to competitors and others in the market, as well as for forecasting future revenue from the customer base.

BOSS Money Transactions are a nonfinancial metric that measures customer usage during a reporting period. Average BOSS Money Revenue per Transaction measures the revenue productivity of BOSS Money’s remittance business. It is calculated by dividing BOSS Money revenue during the period by the number of transactions. Average BOSS Money Revenue per Transaction is a key metric for evaluating the productivity and operational performance of the business. BOSS Money’s Digital Send Volume is the aggregate amount of principal remitted by BOSS Money’s digital customers – those using the BOSS Money and BOSS Revolution apps to originate remittances. Digital Send Volume is a key metric for evaluating the operational performance of the digital channel of the remittance business, and for comparing the performance of BOSS Money’s digital channel to competitors in the remittance business as well as to performance to other temporal periods.

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