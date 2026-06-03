Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Total Number of Shares of the Company as of May 31, 2026

 | Source: DBV Technologies S.A. DBV Technologies S.A.

Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and 
Total Number of Shares of the Company as of May 31, 2026

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

 

Date

 		Total number of sharesTotal number of voting rights
05/31/2026

 		296,061,497

 		 

Total gross of voting rights: 296,061,497

 
 

Total net* of voting rights: 295,906,088

 

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

Attachment


Attachments

PDF Version
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 