Rentomojo TV Rentals Gain Traction in Bangalore as Young IT Professionals Choose ₹909 Plans Over ₹40,000 Purchases

Bangalore, India, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Television rental is surging across Bangalore through 2026, with monthly plans starting near ₹909 emerging as the response to the cost and depreciation of buying a TV for a short tenancy. Rental platforms operating in the city, including Rentomojo, are seeing demand concentrate across Whitefield, Koramangala, HSR Layout, Marathahalli, Bellandur and Electronic City — a pattern shaped less by lifestyle preference than by the city's technology workforce and short tenure horizons.

The shift maps onto how Bangalore's renting population lives. A large share arrive on project postings, contract roles or first jobs, with stays that often fall under two to three years. For this group, buying a television outright carries a cost that rarely earns its value back within the period they intend to stay. A mid-to-large smart TV bought new can run to ₹40,000 before delivery is factored in, and once a tenant relocates, resale recovery in practice rarely crosses a fraction of that figure — consumer electronics depreciate steeply the moment they leave the store, faster than almost any other household purchase, and a television bought for a two-year stay is often worth a small fraction of its price by the time the lease ends.

Relocation economics sit at the centre of why the question is being reframed. A television is fragile, awkward to transport safely and prone to transit damage, and an owned unit either moves at the tenant's risk or sells at a heavy discount within a year or two. Rental shifts that burden: plans bundle delivery, wall-mounting, servicing and free relocation within the city, and the unit returns at the end of the lease rather than becoming a moving-day liability. For a renter who expects to change flats or cities within a couple of years, the prospect of safely packing and moving a large screen — or selling it cheaply to avoid doing so — is exactly the friction a serviced rental removes.

The ₹40,000 television ownership outlay versus a ₹909/month rental plan is increasingly being cited in housing-cost conversations among Bangalore's project-bound households, particularly among tenants on tenure horizons under three years.

There is also a technology dimension specific to televisions that shapes the decision. Screen technology and smart features turn over quickly, and an owned set bought today is dated within a few years while the buyer absorbs the full loss. Rental plans span screen sizes from compact bedroom units to large living-room formats and allow tenants to upgrade between tenures, which lets a household access current technology without paying for obsolescence. For a workforce accustomed to upgrading phones and laptops on a cycle, applying the same logic to a television — keeping pace with the format rather than owning a depreciating asset — is an increasingly familiar way to think about a large screen.

Once the decision to rent is made, the operational terms are what tenants examine next. Delivery and wall-mounting are typically completed within a few working days of an order, which matters to renters setting up against a fixed move-in date in a city where housing turns over quickly. Minimum tenures are set at the plan level, security deposits are refundable against the condition of the returned unit, and most plans allow a tenant to step up to a larger screen or a newer model mid-tenure. Among the platforms operating in the city, Rentomojo reports more than 227,000 active subscribers and coverage across 22 cities per its March 2026 DRHP, with wall-mounting, servicing and free in-city relocation bundled into its television plans rather than charged as separate call-outs. The combination of installation, servicing and the option to upgrade without reselling an old set is often what tips a renter from buying toward renting, well before the monthly figure is the deciding factor.

For tenants weighing the decision, the logic turns less on cost alone than on optionality. The future of a posting, a team or a city is rarely fixed when a lease is signed, and committing capital to electronics that lose most of their value on exit narrows a renter's room to move. Television rental in high-churn rental neighbourhoods is increasingly positioned as a way to keep a home fully equipped while preserving the flexibility that project-cycle housing demands.

Television rental forms part of a broader shift toward the appliance-as-a-service economy across Indian metros, where the cost of ownership is increasingly weighed against flexible subscription alternatives. For a renting population defined by tenure horizons under three years, the equipped, serviced and reversible rented home is becoming the default rather than the compromise, and the economics of relocation make that less a preference than a calculation. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/bangalore/appliances-on-rent

This press release references pricing and market patterns drawn from publicly available materials and platform information current as of the date of publication. Figures are indicative and subject to change.

Attachment