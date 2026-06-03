Media Advisory: One New Name Being Added to MADD Canada’s Saskatchewan Provincial Memorial Monument

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada will host its 8th ceremony at the Saskatchewan Provincial Memorial Monument to honour those who have been killed in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs.

The ceremony provides families, friends and community members with an opportunity to remember and honour victims, while raising awareness about the devastating consequences of driving after consuming alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs.

Located on the grounds of Saskatoon City Hall, the Saskatchewan Provincial Memorial Monument is etched with the names of 71 victims, including one new name added this year: Austin Walker, killed on June 22, 2024.

Media are invited to attend the ceremony. Interviews with special guests will be available upon request.

Date & Time: Saturday, June 6, 2026 at 10 a.m. Location: HMCS Unicorn, 405 24 Street E, Saskatoon (for remarks and Candlelight Vigil, followed by a

dedication ceremony at the Monument on the grounds of Saskatoon City Hall) Speakers: Tanya Hansen Pratt, MADD Canada National President

The Honourable Alana Ross, Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport

Inspector Tony Landry, Saskatoon Police Service

Chief Robert Duttchen, Corman Park Police Service

S/Sgt. Luke Baiton, RCMP Traffic Services Coordinator

Rob Dziadyk, Operations Manager, Medavie Health Services West





“Every name added to this Monument represents a loved one who should still be here today,” said Tanya Hansen Pratt, National President of MADD Canada. “These tragedies are entirely preventable, yet families continue to experience unimaginable pain because of impaired driving. Through this ceremony, we renew our commitment to ending impaired driving.”

Since 2009, MADD Canada has established Memorial Monuments for victims of alcohol and drug-related crashes in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Quebec, and Ontario. Ceremonies are held each year to unveil new names added to the Monuments and to pay tribute to all victims. MADD Canada is excited the Prince Edward Island Monument will be unveiled soon and the organization is currently working to establish a Memorial Monument in British Columbia.

To RSVP for the event, contact:

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca