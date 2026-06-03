Simulation Plus, Inc. Securities Fraud Investigation – Robbins LLP is Investigating Investor Losses in SLP Due to Possible Violations of Securities Laws

SAN DIEGO, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Simulation Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) to determine whether certain Simulation Plus officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Simulation Plus is a software company serving the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and chemical industries.

On June 11, 2025, Simulations Plus announced preliminary third-quarter fiscal 2025 revenue and updated its full-year fiscal 2025 revenue outlook, citing market uncertainties as headwinds. On this news, the Company’s stock fell over 24%, from $26.44 to $20.05 per share.

Then, on July 14, 2025, Simulations Plus reported disappointing third-quarter fiscal 2025 results, including a net loss of $67.3 million and a $77.2 million non-cash impairment charge. The following day, the Company disclosed that it had dismissed its auditor, Grant Thornton LLP. Simulations Plus stated that certain matters involving segment reporting, reporting-unit determinations, and internal control over financial reporting could not be finalized in time for its Form 10-Q. On this news, shares fell nearly 26%, from $17.47 to $12.97 per share.

What Now: If you lost money in your investment of Simulation Plus, Inc., contact Robbins LLP for more information about your rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

(800) 350-6003

adumas@robbinsllp.com

Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com



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