Early Warning News Release of Kursat Kacira, Chairman and CEO/President of Altai Resources Inc.

TORONTO, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kursat Kacira, the Chairman and CEO/President of Altai Resources Inc. (“Altai” or the “Company”), announced that he has disposed (the “Disposition”) of an aggregate of 11,100,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Shares”). Prior to the Disposition, Mr. Kacira beneficially owned and controlled, directly and indirectly, an aggregate of 11,100,000 Shares, representing in aggregate approximately 19.8% of the total issued and outstanding Shares. After giving effect to the Disposition, Mr. Kacira does not beneficially own or control any securities in the capital of the Issuer.

Mr. Kacira may, from time to time, increase or decrease his securities holdings in Altai depending on market conditions or any other relevant factors.

This news release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which requires a report to be filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters.

The name and address of Mr. Kacira filing the report are:

Kursat Kacira

c/o 895 Don Mills Road

Two Morneau Shepell Centre, Suite 900

Toronto, ON, M3C 1W3

kursatkacira@altairesources.ca

