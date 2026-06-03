Insurance Claim HQ’s Galen M. Hair Announces the 2026 Level Up Claims Summit Featuring Live AI Demonstration

Metairie, Louisiana, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galen M. Hair, founder and managing partner of Insurance Claim HQ, will host the 2026 Level Up Claims Summit on Friday, June 12, in Metairie, Louisiana. The annual event brings together contractors, public adjusters, restoration professionals, and claims industry leaders for a full day of practical conversation, strategy, and real-world insight into where the property casualty industry is headed.

Attendance is free, though a refundable seat-hold deposit is required to reserve a spot. The room is intentionally limited in size, and walk-in availability will not be offered once registration closes. Seats are already filling. Professionals interested in attending can reserve their spot at www.levelupclaims.com.

This year's summit carries a new addition. One attendee, selected during the event, will receive a fully built AI assistant designed to function as a digital employee for their business. Galen will build the tool live on stage, demonstrating how AI can be applied to real claims industry workflows in front of the entire room. The demonstration reflects Insurance Claim HQ's broader investment in using technology to strengthen policyholder outcomes and improve operational efficiency across the claims ecosystem.

The Level Up Claims Summit was created to fill a gap Galen identified early in his career. Industry conferences and vendor expos were plentiful, but a focused room of serious operators discussing what works in practice was missing. The summit was designed to be that room. Curated attendance, direct conversations, and actionable takeaways have defined the event since its first year, and that approach has kept professionals returning year after year.

“The goal of the Level Up Claims Summit has always been to put serious operators in the same room and have real conversations about what actually works,” Galen says. “The people who attend care about improving outcomes, growing responsibly, and pushing the industry forward.”

Galen started Insurance Claim HQ in 2020 with a $7,000 operating budget and a $4.99 monthly phone bill. The firm has since grown to serve policyholders across several states, recovering hundreds of millions in the process. He also hosts the Level Up Claims podcast, which releases new episodes every Wednesday on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

The Level Up Claims Summit takes place on June 12, in Metairie, Louisiana. Registration is required, and space is limited. Reserve your seat at www.levelupclaims.com.

About Insurance Claim HQ

Insurance Claim HQ is a premier property casualty insurance law firm powered by Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys and headquartered in Metairie, Louisiana. With hundreds of millions recovered for thousands of clients, the firm brings years of legal experience and unmatched insight into how insurers operate. Discover how they fight for policyholders at www.insuranceclaimhq.com.





