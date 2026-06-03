Shyld AI to Demonstrate Active AI for Infection Prevention at APIC 2026 Annual Conference in Nashville

Sunnyvale, California, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shyld AI, a healthcare technology company pioneering Physical AI for hospital operations, will exhibit at the APIC 2026 Annual Conference, taking place June 15 through 17 at the Music City Center in Nashville. The event is expected to welcome more than 2,150 infection prevention professionals from across the globe.

Throughout the three-day conference, Shyld AI will demonstrate its action-based AI agents, which combine onboard sensors with autonomous UV-C disinfection and real-time workflow intelligence inside hospital rooms. The agents are powered by VERTEX, Shyld AI’s proprietary foundation model trained on real-world hospital environments.

In addition to autonomous disinfection, Shyld AI’s platform monitors OR traffic patterns, room entries and exits, delay causes, and missing supplies that can lead to avoidable foot traffic during procedures. The system also supports hand hygiene monitoring and can help identify potential sources of cross-contamination, including risks such as water splash in patient rooms and procedural areas.

The result is a new category of intelligence in infection control: AI agents that not only detect contamination and workflow risks, but also act on them in real time, without adding workload to clinical or environmental services teams.

Booth visitors will see live demonstrations of how Shyld AI agents detect cross-contamination events and deliver autonomous UV-C disinfection in seconds.

Healthcare-associated infections still contribute to roughly 72,000 deaths each year in the United States, according to CDC data, making infection prevention a growing priority for health systems nationwide. Shyld AI's technology is currently deployed in more than 30 U.S. hospitals, and a peer-reviewed Stanford University study published in the American Journal of Infection Control found that the company's system reduced cumulative microbial bioburden by more than 93 percent compared with a control room running standard manual disinfection protocols.

Shyld AI Founder and CEO Mohammad Noshad described the limitations of manual disinfection. "With manual, there's no way for you to monitor if these processes are being done properly. There's a good chance that people are missing areas or the contact time of the chemicals is not enough."

At APIC 2026, Shyld AI will demonstrate how autonomous agents can help close those gaps. Throughout the exhibit hall, the company's clinical and engineering teams will be available to walk health system leaders through deployment considerations and answer questions about workflow integration.

The conference comes shortly after Shyld AI closed a $13.4 million seed round led by Aulis Capital, fueling expansion of its hospital deployments across U.S. health systems.

APIC 2026, hosted by the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, is the world's largest gathering of infection preventionists.

To learn more about Shyld AI's technology or schedule a demo, visit shyld.ai, connect with Mohammad Noshad on LinkedIn or register for APIC 2026.

About Shyld AI

Shyld AI is a healthcare technology company bringing physical agentic AI to hospital operations. Founded by CEO and Co-Founder Mohammad Noshad, Shyld AI develops autonomous physical agents that streamline hospital operations like infection control, OR efficiency, and compliance, without adding workload for staff. Its technology combines AI with UV disinfection to reduce environmental contamination by up to 93%. Shyld AI is deployed across hospitals nationwide, improving clinical care, efficiency, and cost savings. To learn more, visit www.shyld.ai/