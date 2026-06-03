Midnight Oil, an Imagine Group Company, Strengthens Production Capabilities with Strategic Equipment Investments

MINNEAPOLIS, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midnight Oil, an Imagine Group company, has announced a series of strategic equipment investments designed to enhance production speed, elevate output quality, and increase operational efficiency across its growing portfolio of client work.

The most recent addition, an innovative flatbed printer, represents a significant advancement for Midnight Oil’s production team. This next-generation technology enables faster print speeds, improved overall quality, and greater efficiency across a wide range of applications. With reduced downtime, quicker setup and material changeovers, and more consistent color and image quality from start to finish, the technology will play a key role in scaling output while maintaining precision.

“This investment enables our team to move with greater speed while maintaining the exceptional visual quality our clients expect,” said Paul DePatie, EVP of Manufacturing Operations. “By combining speed, consistency, and craftsmanship, we’re better positioned to support the evolving demands of immersive out-of-home, live event, and activation experiences.”

These latest enhancements build on Midnight Oil’s continued commitment to modernizing its production environment. Over the past two years, the company has made multiple capital investments to expand capabilities across fabrication and grand format production.

Together, these investments strengthen Midnight Oil’s ability to execute complex, high-impact visual programs with speed and precision. By continuously upgrading its equipment and infrastructure, the company reinforces its position as a high-performance partner capable of delivering at scale without compromising quality.

As part of the Imagine Group, Midnight Oil benefits from a broader network of advanced production capabilities, creative expertise, and integrated solutions—enabling clients to move seamlessly from concept to execution with confidence.

About Midnight Oil

Midnight Oil, an Imagine Group company, is a full-service creative production partner specializing in large-scale visual communications, fabrication, and branded environments. Known for its ability to bring bold ideas to life, Midnight Oil delivers high-quality, high-impact solutions for leading brands across retail, entertainment, and experiential spaces. Backed by Imagine’s end-to-end capabilities, Midnight Oil combines creative ingenuity with world-class production to execute with speed, precision, and consistency.

About Imagine

A trusted partner to the world’s most successful brands, Imagine designs, produces, and delivers beautifully crafted print and digital solutions that inspire action and get results. From concept to consumer, our end-to-end solutions include agency-level creative, pre-media, commercial print, store signage, specialty packaging, permanent fixtures, retail environments, out-of-home, fulfillment, and kitting. Imagine combines the customer technology of Dotti—a versatile platform powered to handle even the most complex in-store marketing programs—with Imagine Studio's award-winning design expertise, powered by top-tier print and digital production capabilities. Learn more at theimaginegroup.com or moagency.com.