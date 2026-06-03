GLP North Adds Retaject Availability to Its Canadian Research Catalogue

TORONTO, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLP North, a Canadian supplier focused on ready-to-use research pen formats, has added Retaject availability to its Canadian research catalogue. The listing expands the company’s range of GLP-related research products available to Canadian research customers and sits alongside Semaject, another research-use product carried by GLP North.

The update also strengthens GLP North’s broader focus on ready-to-use peptide pens in Canada. With Semaject and Retaject both listed, the company’s catalogue reflects a continued emphasis on research-use peptide pen formats supported by third-party testing, accessible product information, and domestic fulfillment.





Retaject is a research-use peptide pen associated with retatrutide research. Its addition to the GLP North catalogue gives Canadian research customers another option within the company’s existing GLP-related research category.

GLP North has built its product offering around independently tested, ready-to-use research formats. Products listed through the catalogue are supported by third-party analytical testing, with available batch documentation published on the GLP North website for direct review by research customers.

Semaject, a research-use product associated with semaglutide research, remains available through the GLP North catalogue. Together, the two listings help define GLP North’s peptide pen category and provide researchers with multiple GLP-related options through a single Canadian supplier.

Quality control and transparency remain central to GLP North’s approach. The company publishes available lab reports for its listed products and updates documentation as new batch information becomes available. This allows research customers to review product information before making sourcing decisions.

The addition of Retaject also reflects GLP North’s focus on improving access to ready-to-use research formats within Canada. By offering peptide pens in a preconfigured format, the company aims to simplify product handling for research customers while keeping product details, batch documentation, and sourcing information in one place.

This ready-to-use approach supports a more streamlined research sourcing experience. Instead of relying on fragmented international channels or multi-step preparation formats, Canadian research customers can review GLP North’s listed products, compare available documentation, and access multiple GLP-related research options through a single domestic supplier.

With the addition of Retaject availability, GLP North continues to expand its role as a Canadian supplier of independently tested, ready-to-use peptide pens for research use. Product information and available batch documentation can be found through the company’s website.

About GLP North

GLP North is a Canadian supplier of independently tested, ready-to-use peptide research products. The company carries GLP-related research products, including Semaject and Retaject, with a broader focus on peptide pen formats, domestic fulfillment across Canada, and publicly available batch documentation.

About Retaject

Retaject is a research-use peptide pen listed through GLP North and associated with retatrutide research. Product information and available batch documentation are published through the GLP North website.