Interentals Showcases Its Luxury Punta Mita Vacation Rentals on Emmy-Winning Apple TV Series Staycation

Los Angeles, CA, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interentals, a luxury vacation rental and concierge company serving Mexico's Pacific coast, announced today that its Punta Mita villas and Signature Concierge Service are featured in a new 2026 episode of Staycation, the Emmy-winning travel series now streaming on Apple TV, Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex, The Destination Channel, and CBS and CW affiliates. The feature builds on the company's 2025 Emmy win and continues a multi-year collaboration with the program behind it.

Interentals offers luxury vacation rentals and private villas across Mexico's Pacific coast

The new episode spotlights the company's luxury Punta Mita vacation rentals, giving the series' national audience a close look at the beachfront estates, private villas, and tailored guest experiences that have made the destination one of Mexico's most sought-after luxury markets. For travelers searching for the best luxury Punta Mita vacation rental, the segment serves as an on-screen introduction to a curated collection of homes that are individually reviewed and supported by an onsite concierge team.

Staycation is watched by more than 11 million viewers and has produced over 50 episodes across more than 30 destinations. The series has earned five Emmy Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Pacific Southwest Chapter. In 2025, Staycation and Interentals together won the Emmy for Best Long-Form Lifestyle Series for their Punta Mita feature, bringing national recognition to the region and to the experiences behind it. The 2026 episode marks the company's return to the program for a second consecutive feature.

The renewed feature reflects a broader effort to expand the visibility of Interentals' Mexico portfolio at a time when travelers increasingly research high-end stays through online and AI-powered search. Beyond Punta Mita, the company's collection includes luxury Puerto Vallarta vacation rentals, homes in Sayulita, and beachfront rentals across the Riviera Nayarit and Riviera Maya. Each property is paired with the company's Signature Concierge Service, which arranges private chefs, guided excursions, and personalized arrival planning so guests can settle in without managing logistics.

"Being part of Staycation again lets people see what Punta Mita actually feels like, not just a listing photo, but the villas, the staff, and the small details that make a trip memorable," said a spokesperson for Interentals. "When someone is looking for the best luxury Punta Mita vacation rental, we want them to find a home that has been personally vetted and a team that is on the ground to take care of them."

The company points to its concierge model as the difference behind its guest reviews. Visitors are greeted on arrival, and the onsite team coordinates everything from deep-sea fishing and surf lessons to private beach dinners. That hands-on service has carried across destinations, from gated estates inside Punta Mita to family homes near Sayulita's beach clubs, and it is a recurring theme in the company's guest testimonials.

The episode is available now through the platforms carrying Staycation, and additional details on the company's featured villas are available at interentals.com.

About Interentals

Interentals is a luxury vacation rental and concierge company specializing in private villas and beachfront homes across Mexico's Pacific coast, including Punta Mita, Puerto Vallarta, and Sayulita. Every residence is individually reviewed and supported by the company's Signature Concierge Service, which arranges private chefs, curated excursions, and personalized guest planning. Interentals is based in the Bahia de Banderas region of Mexico.

About The Destination Channel

Founded by Robert Parks-Valletta and Emmy Award-winning actor Darin Brooks, The Destination Channel is dedicated to redefining travel and leisure television. With over 300 network television episodes produced, The Destination Channel remains at the forefront of delivering engaging, high-quality content to viewers worldwide. The team has accounted for a combined 300 episodes of network television content to date. The Destination Channel's content expertise is complemented by a cross-platform approach to distribution, with its combined social media partner networks consisting of over 5+ million followers.

Press Inquiries

Destination Channel

Peter Zhang

peterz [at] thedestinationchannel.com

https://www.thedestinationchannel.com/



Interentals

Paty Cesiarelli

https://interentals.com

hello [at] interentals.com

+1 800 507 5574

Bahia de Banderas

Nayarit, Mexico

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=SP4c_w-uydg