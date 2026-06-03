Sekai Raises $26M in Seed and Series A as Users Create, Play, and Remix 15 Million Mini-Apps

SAN FRANCISCO, California, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sekai, the consumer platform where anyone can build software by describing what they want, today announced $26 million in Seed and Series A funding. The Series A of $20 million was co-led by Keith Rabois at Khosla Ventures and Nicole Quinn at Connect Ventures, with participation from new investors 359 Capital, Parable VC, and 645 Ventures.The seed round was led by Navin Chaddha at Mayfield, with existing investors a16z speedrun, A*, and MVP Ventures all returning for the Series A. The funding comes as users have built more than 15 million mini-apps on the platform, with 200,000 new apps created every day.

Sekai is founder Lucky Zhang's fourth company. His first was acquired by Apple. His second, the largest short-video platform in Latin America, was acquired by TikTok. His third, Vietnam's largest music streaming platform, is still running.

The platform turns a prompt into a playable, shareable app in seconds. Today, users on Sekai are building interactive experiences across games, memes, art, fan tools, niche utilities, and quizzes at a rate of one new app every half-second. For example - when Coachella dropped its 2026 lineup, a 20-year-old in Los Angeles spent an afternoon building a personality quiz on Sekai. By the end of the weekend, 50,000 people had played it. Five years ago, the same project would have taken a team of developers weeks.

"Every great consumer platform starts with a new format,” said Zhang. “Twitter had microblogging. Instagram had mobile photography. AI-generated software is the next one, and Sekai is where anyone can create, play, and remix software as real, working mini-apps."

"The most ambitious consumer companies of the next decade will be built around new formats that AI makes possible. Most attempts have been incremental," said Keith Rabois, Managing Director at Khosla Ventures. "Sekai has what most consumer startups lack: a distinct format, exceptional product velocity, and a founder who has already shipped at scale."

"The most valuable companies of the next decade will sit at the intersection of AI and culture, products that feel like entertainment, not software," said Nicole Quinn, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Connect Ventures. "Fifteen million user-created apps, with users spending over an hour a day on the platform, is the kind of early signal we look for. Pairing Lucky's team with the relationships we have through CAA, Sekai has a real chance to define a new category of consumer experience."

Sekai’s remote-first team is hiring across engineering and product. Open roles can be found at https://jobs.ashbyhq.com/sekai.

About Sekai

Sekai is the consumer creation platform for AI-generated software, where anyone can build and share interactive mini-apps just by describing what they want. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, the company is backed by Khosla Ventures, Connect Ventures, a16z speedrun, Mayfield, A*, MVP Ventures, 359 Capital, Cherubic Ventures, Parable VC, and 645 Ventures. Learn more at sekaiapp.com or download on iOS at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/sekai-create-remix-play/id6504506653.

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Lauren@outlierpartners.com

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