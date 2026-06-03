ALPHATEC INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Alphatec Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Alphatec Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Alphatec (ATEC) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Alphatec and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (“Alphatec” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ATEC) on behalf of Alphatec stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Alphatec has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On May 5, 2026, Alphatec released its first-quarter 2026 financial results, missing consensus estimates for revenue and stating that "deliveries were lower than the prior year period, resulting in lower revenue recognition for the quarter." The Company also reduced its full-year 2026 EOS revenue outlook, disclosing that EOS "installation timing was a challenge in the quarter" and that the Company had "committed to a number of units" that it "did not fulfill." Following this news, Alphatec's stock price dropped.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Alphatec shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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