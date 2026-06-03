VERRA MOBILITY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Verra Mobility Corporation on Behalf of Verra Mobility Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Verra Mobility (VRRM) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Verra Mobility and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Verra Mobility Corporation (“Verra Mobility” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:VRRM) on behalf of Verra Mobility stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Verra Mobility has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On May 26, 2026, Verra Mobility announced that it received a termination notice from Avis Budget Group, which becomes effective in September 2026. The Company further disclosed that it “expects the termination to reduce Commercial Services’ 2026 annualized revenue by approximately $135 million to $145 million and 2026 annualized segment profit by approximately $120 million to $125 million, before taking into account expected cost reduction initiatives.” The price of the Company’s stock dropped following this news.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Verra Mobility shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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