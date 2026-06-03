New Residential Development in Kaunas: Nemunaiciai Leads Market Recognition, Survey Finds

Kaunas, Lithuania, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaunas is rapidly strengthening its position as one of the most dynamic cities in the Baltic region, and the “Nemunaiciai” neighborhood is becoming one of the most prominent symbols of contemporary urban development. According to the latest market research, “Nemunaiciai” is currently the best-known new residential development in Kaunas, reflecting changing buyer expectations and the growing demand for integrated urban living.

The study revealed that “Nemunaiciai” achieved the highest overall awareness among actively developed residential projects in Kaunas. The project is particularly well-known among residents with higher education and people actively considering the purchase of a new home in the city.

According to real estate market experts, this result is no coincidence. Today, homebuyers are paying increasing attention to quality of life, long-term value, infrastructure, and trust in the developer, rather than just the size or price of an apartment.

“Modern buyers aren’t just choosing an apartment—they’re choosing an entire neighborhood, a community, and a lifestyle. Projects that successfully combine infrastructure, a business environment, green spaces, and urban amenities naturally stand out in the market.”

A new city center is taking shape in Kaunas

Located on the left bank of the Nemunas River, “Nemunaiciai” is becoming one of the most strategically important areas of urban transformation in Kaunas. The neighborhood is being developed as a multifunctional urban ecosystem where residential, commercial, recreational, and public infrastructure are being developed together.

This vision closely aligns with the priorities of today’s buyers. According to survey data, residents increasingly value:

parks and green spaces;

grocery stores within walking distance;

kindergartens and family-friendly infrastructure;

cafés and social spaces;

sports and wellness facilities;

convenient transportation and mobility solutions.

Therefore, large-scale neighborhoods capable of offering a comprehensive living infrastructure are becoming increasingly attractive to both residents and investors.

The importance of the real estate developer and trust in the project

The study also highlighted the growing importance of the real estate developer’s reputation. When choosing a new home, Kaunas residents are paying increasing attention to:

the developer’s reputation;

construction quality;

the long-term vision of the project;

the reliability of the project’s implementation;

the stability and future value of the investment.

In a competitive market, trust is becoming one of the most important factors in the decision to purchase a home.

“Trust is one of the greatest assets of real estate projects today. It is important for buyers to know that the project will be developed consistently, that infrastructure promises will be fulfilled, and that the neighborhood will retain its value over time.”

According to experts, the “Nemunaiciai” project stands out for its clear long-term development strategy, consistent urban vision, and ambitious outlook for the future of the entire area. It is precisely this that strengthens market confidence in the project and shapes its reputation as one of the most promising new neighborhoods in Kaunas.

The demand for high-quality urban living continues to grow

As Kaunas modernizes, residents’ expectations are changing as well. New residential projects are increasingly viewed not only as housing but also as ecosystems that offer long-term quality of life and investment value.

Thanks to its strong brand recognition, strategically attractive location, and integrated development vision, “Nemunaiciai” is today strengthening its position as one of the most ambitious and recognizable projects shaping the future of Kaunas.

About “Nemunaiciai”

“Nemunaiciai” is a large-scale urban development project in Kaunas focused on a modern, multifunctional neighborhood that combines a residential environment, business infrastructure, public spaces, green areas, and community-oriented urban planning. The project is part of a broader transformation of central Kaunas and the left bank of the Nemunas River.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements describing future expectations, plans, results, or strategies. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those projected. Changes in product offerings, regulatory plans, and business strategies are potential factors influencing such differences.

Media Contact:

Giedrius Morkunas

Ph: +37061011251

Email: gm@dressmycrib.com

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