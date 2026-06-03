NOON WORLD Launches Into 878 Target Doors; The Gummy Aisle Will Never Look the Same

NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The gummy aisle is one of the largest yet most under-engineered formats in mass wellness. Consumer interest in cognitive health has been accelerating for years, but the products built to meet it have not kept pace— overpromised, under-formulated, and engineered for the label rather than the outcome.

NOON WORLD was founded to close that gap. Today, it's closing it at Target.

The New York-based cognitive wellness company is now available in 878 Target stores across the United States, a national retail placement achieved 18 months after launch.

The Next Gen Specs



NOON WORLD's first-to-market patent-pending dual-layer gummy construction delivers high-concentrate 10:1 extracts— purpose-built to protect bioactives and enable faster release for more immediate results. Think of the efficacy of a soft gel, but a gummy. Clean, vegan, and sugar-free.

The company was built at the intersection of design, science, and technology, with formulations and an experience to match. Each of its core SKUs is a precise adaptogenic, nootropic mushroom superblend that maximizes the synergistic effects of each ingredient.

FOCUS — Natural caffeine, B-Vitamins and Lion's Mane for clean, sustained energy. No crash. CHILL — A 7-mushroom blend for daily stress support and mental peace. SLEEP — Valerian root, Ashwagandha, Magnesium glycinate, Reishi and GABA for deep, restorative rest.

"We spent years building tools to optimize the body and overlooked the most important asset we have: the mind. NOON WORLD starts there — with the most immediate tool we could engineer. A supplement you can actually feel, as the first step into a broader universe in cognition. Natural, precise, and powerful enough to change what you thought was possible."



Jane Kate Wong, Co-Founder and CEO, NOON WORLD

Simplifying the Protocol



Cognitive wellness is the next great consumer category— and it has been waiting for a brand willing to define it. Not as a subcategory of supplements, not as a corner of the vitamin aisle, but as something entirely its own: the idea that the mind deserves the same care, investment, and accessibility we have spent decades giving the body.

We have spent decades creating systems and protocols for physical health, resulting in a generation running on empty— overstimulated, under-recovered, reaching for another coffee at 3pm. NOON WORLD was built for what comes next: cognitive wellness that actually fits your life. No stack. No ritual that requires a calendar invite. Just two gummies, formulated with the kind of precision that disappears into the background and lets you show up fully for the day in front of you.

NOON WORLD joins Target's supplement assortment, a placement that signals a broader shift: cognitive wellness is emerging as a category of its own, one closely watched by serious retailers, investors, and consumers.

About NOON WORLD



NOON WORLD is a next-gen cognitive wellness company that melds neuroscience with plant science to create powerful functional delights for your best mind and mood. Founded in 2024 by Jane Kate Wong, Dr. Julie Hwang, ND and Dr. Christine Wong, PhD, NOON WORLD's mission is to help people unlock their full potential by nurturing their greatest asset— the mind.

SLEEP, FOCUS, and CHILL are available now at Target stores nationwide and at noon.world.

noon.world · hello@noon.world

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c9a2733-6a89-44a3-bc98-e345f2e70c31